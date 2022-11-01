PTI approaches high court for permission to stage sit-in in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to hold a political gathering in the federal capital to mark the conclusion of its long march likely to reach the city on Nov 4.

The petition filed by PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan came amid a “deliberate delay” in the issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the Islamabad administration to the former ruling party for its long march led by former prime minister Imran Khan.

The petition, seeking security arrangements for Imran Khan and participants of the long march, contended that the PTI was a peaceful and law-abiding political party and in the past successfully conducted several public rallies, seminars, corner meetings, public gatherings and conventions in Islamabad.

It requested the court to direct the district administration to grant permission for lawful assembly to the marchers in Islamabad and a sit-in on the Srinagar Highway between H-9 and G-9 area, near the Sunday Bazaar.

Ali Nawaz Awan seeks security measures, NOC for long march, terms delay in permission ‘mala fide’

The petition further stated that the PTI approached the deputy commissioner for the NOC, but the DC office did not pay any heed to its request in spite of a letter by the PTI on Oct 26, deeming the delay “mala fide”.

The deputy commissioner was contacted on Oct 28 again, but to no avail, the plea claimed, saying the refusal to grant permission to the former ruling party for a jalsa in Islamabad was a “sheer attempt to usurp, hamper and infringe the fundamental rights of freedom of assembly, association, and speech”.

The petition cited the interior secretary and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police as respondents in the petition.

Talking to the mediapersons outside the court, Ali Nawaz Awan and his counsel Dr Babar Awan termed the DC office’s attitude “contemptuous”. Mr Awan said the Supreme Court had made it clear where a political gathering could take place. He claimed that the people from Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were with Imran Khan who was demanding free and fair elections in the country.

He dispelled the impression that Mr Khan was against institutions and added that the former premier did not want confrontation with state institutions. He said the PTI long march would enter Islamabad in a peaceful manner.

Permission for rally

In an application seeking approval to hold a sit-in in the federal capital submitted to the DC office last week, the PTI had sought permission to organise the sit-in between G-9 and H-9 sectors on Srinagar Highway. However, the PTI has not been granted permission by the DC office so far.

“It may be reminded the other political parties were also allotted the same place in accordance with the judgement of superior courts…time of calling off the gatherings/sit-in is a decision of the political party and the number of participants tentatively will be massive,” the letter to the DC office had stated.

The letter said the route of the march and details of the arrangements and staff depended on the issuance of NOC and added that further information would be provided in advance along with the details of the medical facility and necessary amenities

On the other hand, a representative of the district administration reportedly said the PTI had requested to organise the public gathering on Nov 4 so the protest should be called off on the same day.

According to the capital administration official, the PTI had violated the clauses of the NOC every time it was given permission to hold a sit-in. However, the admin has decided not to reject the application, but the NOC may be issued after assurance that the party workers will not move beyond the designated space, the official added.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2022