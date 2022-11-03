DAWN.COM Logo

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of 'fake fielding' in World Cup loss

AFP Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 02:48pm
Virat Kohli (circled) gestures a throw to the fielder when he had actually not collected the ball during a T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Adelaide on Wednesday. — Screenshot via Twitter

Bangladesh have blamed “fake fielding” by India's Virat Kohli for their nailbiting Twenty20 World Cup loss and will raise it with cricket's governing body, an official told AFP on Thursday.

India won by five runs in the rain-hit Adelaide clash on Wednesday that went to the last ball, all but destroying Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Afterwards, vice-captain Nurul Hasan alleged that onfield umpires had missed a “fake throw” by Kohli that could have tied the match.

“It could have been a five-run penalty,” he told reporters. “That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately... that didn't materialise.”

The incident took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings, moments before rain stopped play, when Liton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel.

As India's Arshdeep Singh threw the ball back, Kohli — standing at point — feigned a throw as the ball whistled past him.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown didn't take action, despite Liton and non-striking batsman Najmul Hossain pointing it out, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told AFP.

The International Cricket Council is scheduled to hold a board meeting in Melbourne next week during the tournament and Bangladesh will raise the matter “if an opportunity comes”, BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

“We will discuss the issues wherever we get a chance to discuss,” he added. “It's not a protest because there is no benefit of doing it now.”

Yunus also said Bangladesh's chances in the match had been stymied by a slippery pitch after the resumption, halting the openers' momentum after a blazing 21-ball fifty from Liton.

Play resumed after a 45-minute hiatus and Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 runs from 16 overs, chasing India's 184-6.

Liton slipped as he turned for a second run in the second ball after the stoppage and was then run out for 60 off 27 balls.

Bangladesh fell to 145-6 to concede a narrow defeat.

Bangladesh, who have four points from two wins against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, play their final Super-12 match against Pakistan at the same Adelaide ground on November 6.

Comments (8)
Daniel
Nov 03, 2022 02:34pm
Just like Trump, Kohli make India GREAT again.
Reply Recommend 0
zf
Nov 03, 2022 02:43pm
Once a cheat, always a cheat. Kohli is not a sportsman.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 03, 2022 02:43pm
Part of the game frolics!
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 03, 2022 02:45pm
@M. Saeed, it’s not part of the game. It is a punishable offence if umpire spots it.
Reply Recommend 0
Pacifist
Nov 03, 2022 02:47pm
Lost respect for Kohli this t20 world cup
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Nov 03, 2022 02:47pm
Cheaters didn't deserve victory ....
Reply Recommend 0
Samir, Rawalpindi
Nov 03, 2022 02:52pm
India has pure luck in this tournament they won from pak in last ball, lose to SA , won from Bangladesh by 5 runs.
Reply Recommend 0
DStoor
Nov 03, 2022 03:07pm
@zf, not true he is a gentleman.
Reply Recommend 0

