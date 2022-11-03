DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 03, 2022

Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses

Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 09:45am

Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices.

Brent crude shed 44 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures retreated 59 cents, or 0.7pc, to $89.41.

The benchmarks settled up more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in US oil inventories, even as the Fed boosted interest rates by 75 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to think about pausing rate increases.

A strong dollar is dragging down oil, with some market participants also likely booking profits following recent gains, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

“With the Fed confirming a higher peak in rates, a darkened global economic outlook could continue to pressure the oil’s futures markets,” Teng added. But global supply risks still loom large.

The European Union’s embargo on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine is set to start on Dec 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.

Also likely to keep supply tight in coming months, Opec producers may struggle to hit previously set output quotas, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Output from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) fell in October for the first time since June.

On the demand side, any indication of a reopening in China following Covid-19 restrictions could be a “monster pivot”, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gems
Nov 03, 2022 09:55am
No oil game over
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...
Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...