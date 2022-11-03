Senior banker among three shot dead by robbers in Lahore

LAHORE: Three people, a bank officer among them, were shot dead by robbers in Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Wednesday.

A gang of robbers shot at Ali Raza in the presence of his father, a retired serviceman, and other family members at their house in Defence. Raza later breathed his last due to excessive bleeding when he was being taken to hospital.

Cantonment Division SP Operations Esa Sukhera told Dawn that three robbers entered Raza’s house and held up members of the family. He said Raza tried to overpower one of the suspects when he misbehaved with the family. The other armed man opened fire on the leg of Raza and they fled without looting anything from the house.

The SP said the bullet damaged some main arteries of Raza’s leg and he died due to bleeding. He said police teams under his supervision worked on the murder case and managed to get some important clues to reach the suspected killers. He said the CCTV footage obtained by police showed the suspects fleeing on foot and they reached H block of DHA from where they escaped by a car.

The SP said police experts had engaged the Intelligence Bureau, the CIA and other relevant agencies to trace the location of the suspects besides using other possible options. He said geo-fencing of the areas had been initiated.

Mr Sukhera said the deceased was the father of two children. He worked in a private bank. The dead body was shifted to the city morgue for autopsy.

GUJRAT: A motorcycle mechanic was shot dead by robbers at his shop in Qadir Colony area late on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, robbers came to a motorcycle workshop and held up mechanic Safdar Hussain, a resident of Chah Beriwala, and shot him. They took away Rs4,500 he had on him.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital for an autopsy. Later, a case was registered against the robbers under sections 302 and 392 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the report of Usman, brother of the deceased.

In another incident near Kotli Bajar village in Kharian, two robbers snatched Rs80,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs30,000 from a fruit vendor.

A case was registered against the criminals who fled the scene.

Meanwhile, France-returned Bashir, a resident of Mahenwal village, filed a complaint with the Dinga police that his daughter-in-law and her siblings had stolen one kilogramme gold ornaments, 200 Euros and other valuables, all worth around Rs8.5 million, from his house. Police registered a case against the suspects under section 380 of the PPC.

A few days ago a mini truck driver was shot dead by robbers near Kunjah. The killers took away the truck after killing the driver who was a resident of Kamoke.

GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead for resisting a robbery near Aguchak area.

A gang of robbers killed the man when he resisted their attempt to deprive him of valuables meant for his grandson’s marriage.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022