PHC takes action against Lahore hospital after woman’s death

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed three operating theatres and banned admission of new patients in a private hospital for carrying out a procedure resulting in a patient’s death.

A spokesperson for the PHC said it took action when Shoaib Ahmed submitted an application claiming that his wife went to CosmoPlast Hospital in Johar Town to have a liposuction surgery. He said his wife collapsed during anaesthesia process and could not recover.

The applicant attributed the death to non-professionalism, gross medical negligence and insufficient emergency facilities at the private hospital. He said the PHC investigation team visited CosmoPlast and found out that there was neither an emergency set-up or ICU facility nor was there any arrangement for referring patients to other hospitals. The record relating to compliance with infection control protocols and plans was found deficient.

Also, no documentary evidence of 24-hour medical coverage and waste disposal was available. The hospital was also found lacking in complaint management, fire safety and medical coverage.

The team sealed the three operating theatres and also suspended indoor and surgical services of the hospital. A legal notice was served on the administration for appearing before the Commission’s committee, along with compliance reports. The PHC will investigate the death of the patient.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022