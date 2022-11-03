LHC hears plea for Imran’s removal as party head today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court will take up on Thursday (today) a petition seeking removal of former prime minister Imran Khan from the office of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

Mohammad Afaq, a lawyer by profession, filed a three-page petition in Urdu pleading that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the former prime minister and de-seated him from NA-95, Mianwali, on charges of corrupt practices.

He contended that a disqualified person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules.

He argued that Mr Khan is violating the laws by continuing to head the PTI, which was a registered party with the ECP.

The lawyer requested the court to order the ECP to remove Mr Khan as PTI chairman and issue a directive for the nomination of a new party head.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi will hear the petition.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022