LHC hears plea for Imran’s removal as party head today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court will take up on Thursday (today) a petition seeking removal of former prime minister Imran Khan from the office of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.
Mohammad Afaq, a lawyer by profession, filed a three-page petition in Urdu pleading that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the former prime minister and de-seated him from NA-95, Mianwali, on charges of corrupt practices.
He contended that a disqualified person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules.
He argued that Mr Khan is violating the laws by continuing to head the PTI, which was a registered party with the ECP.
The lawyer requested the court to order the ECP to remove Mr Khan as PTI chairman and issue a directive for the nomination of a new party head.
Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi will hear the petition.
