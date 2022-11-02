DAWN.COM Logo

Imran Khan invokes Mujibur Rehman parallel as PTI unsure of march destination

Ahmed Fraz Khan Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 09:03am
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday compared his struggle for ‘real freedom’ with that of Awami League chief Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and reminded that the country had split into two after a political party with a legitimate political mandate was denied its right to rule.

The former premier, whose long march started on Friday, made these remarks while addressing party supporters in Gujranwala. On its fifth day, the march still had not moved beyond Gujranwala, falling way behind its schedule.

In his address to the participants, the PTI chairman said the Awami League was denied its “electoral mandate” which resulted in the separation of the eastern half of the country.

“A shrewd politician [ZA Bhutto], in his greed for power, set the armed forces against the then largest party [Awami League], which had won elections, causing the dismemberment of the country.”

Comparing the PTI with Awami League, Imran Khan said his party was the “largest and sole federal party” and yet he was denied fresh elections by the government.

“Everyone knows Mujibur Rehman and his party won the general elections in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician set Awami League and the army on the collision course... at present, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role as they are trying to conspire with the establishment to block the PTI’s journey back to power,” the former premier alleged.

Speaking at the rally, Imran Khan also challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to an electoral contest. “Nawaz Sharif I challenge you: when you come back, I will beat you in your constituency!” he thundered.

In the same breath, Mr Khan took former president Asif Ali Zardari to the task and said that he would be descending on Sindh because the province needed “liberation from his rule…Sindh needs haqiqi azadi, more than any other province”.

The PTI chairman also urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the “custodial torture” of PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill and ensure justice.

Fresh schedule

According to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who shared the fresh schedule of the long march with the media, the PTI rally will not reach Islamabad even on Sunday. He added that the long march will reach Gujrat on Nov 3 while on Friday, it will camp at Lala Musa.

Earlier in the day, after travelling about 10 kilometers within Gujranwala, the march was halted and the party chief returned to his Lahore abode. As per the new schedule shared by the party, the march would start from Gondlawala Chowk on Wednesday (today) and end at Gakhar Mandi after covering a distance of 15km.

In the first five days, the march hardly covered 100 kilometers. The PTI plans to stay on the road for the next ten days before reaching the federal capital – its destination.

A party insider commented on the snail pace of the march and said that the PTI chief was engaged in a “battle of nerves” hoping the establishment and the federal government would cave into his demand for fresh polls.

The insider claimed the party was also grappling with a “lack of momentum” as the crowds which thronged the march were not “big enough to scare the government or the establishment” into listening to his demands. “All these factors are forcing Imran to take more time to generate momentum for desired results, as they do not seem a possibility at the moment.”

Location of sit-in

Meanwhile, another PTI leader claimed that the party was reconsidering its plans of entering Islamabad for the long march because of the government’s resolve to counter the marchers with the help of police and law enforcement agencies.

“There is a possibility of halting the march in Rawalpindi,” the insider claimed and added there were two reasons for mulling the decision. “The PTI leadership is thinking of staging a sit-in in Pindi because it is in power in the province,” the PTI leader said.

The party insider added that the second reason would be the ‘symbolic’ importance of the garrison city which houses the General Headquarters, to which Imran Khan is apparently looking for a bargain. “The final decision, however, will be made once the march will reach the gates of Rawalpindi,” the PTI leader said, calling the debate over the location of the sit-in a “hot topic” in the party.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022

Sher Khan
Nov 02, 2022 08:00am
Power hungry maniac in the garb of a social worker. Niazi fully exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 02, 2022 08:03am
You lost your mandate to rule in the parliament. Now you have seek the mandate in the next election due next year. Period.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 02, 2022 08:04am
IK is just stating the facts of 1971 - lest we forget
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Nov 02, 2022 08:07am
He’s not wrong but the separation of East Pakistan was written since inception. They were an entirely different culture and race compared to current Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Nov 02, 2022 08:09am
There can absolutely no parallel. In his greed for power, he is ready to do and say anything. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Scanner
Nov 02, 2022 08:13am
He's not wrong though.... but we never learn
Reply Recommend 0
RazaAhmad
Nov 02, 2022 08:16am
What is he talking? Does He wants separate KPK?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 02, 2022 08:19am
Wow. Niazi part two
Reply Recommend 0
tai
Nov 02, 2022 08:23am
The Federal Reserve shrinks the balance sheet and increases interest rates. Ukraine war continues. Pakistan is in potentially chaotic, Asian real estate foam to be busted. For Pakistan, the only way to leave away from suffering is to keep the society to be peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar Bandali
Nov 02, 2022 08:24am
And you think that IK is exaggerating???
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Nov 02, 2022 08:27am
IK NAZI will be vomiting this diatribe every day till Islamabad or never make it. And rats will follow licking it. Enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Nov 02, 2022 08:32am
Cloud of discontent are hovering over the country, a government with no legitimacy is confined to enclave of Islamabad. Power that be should be step in and demand election.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 02, 2022 08:32am
Sheikh Mujibur Rehman won the election of 1970 without asking for mercy of the establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 02, 2022 08:34am
He is blaming ZAB Shaheed instead of pathan general Yahya Khan and his subordinates. He is coward.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 02, 2022 08:40am
At the end of this rally he will return empty handed; only to look after Banigalla residents.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Nov 02, 2022 08:40am
IK Niazi is a threat to the federation, a threat to the Constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Nov 02, 2022 08:41am
Many things happened in 1970--1971. Bangladesh is 1200 miles away. You are always within 120 miles. Sheikh Mujib had 70 million people in the same contiguous landmass behind him, and they were very angry. You and the PDM have Pakistan polarized & fractured. They are all angry in different ways. KPK, GB, Punjab won't want to be landlocked. Balochistan doesn't have enough money. Sindh would to lose the transportation tariffs and business. Punjab will whisper to the Army. Like the set of cards?
Reply Recommend 0
IZ
Nov 02, 2022 08:42am
@Saira Khan, Culture doesnt mean you cut your half on your own. We today have so different cultures that other part was nothing if compared.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Nov 02, 2022 08:42am
He sound doing butter-polish to army. Even in 70s, he thinks politician had had any power. It was Yahya who was the might.
Reply Recommend 0
saleh akram
Nov 02, 2022 08:46am
Dear Pakistani brothers and sisters:: Imran told absolute truth. ( From Bangladesh)
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 02, 2022 08:46am
There certainly are lot of parallels when it comes to events although the major difference is that he has not asked any help from a nation to the east of the country but is relying on people power. If the establishment continued to support puppets then the situation will be out of control of even Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 02, 2022 08:48am
@Sher Khan, he said it the way it happened. Nothing wrong in acknowledging past mistakes. History is there for all to read. The only question is, did we learn any lessons. Doesn’t seem like it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sardar
Nov 02, 2022 08:48am
Sad that Pakistan has come to this. But, there is truth in what IK said
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 02, 2022 08:48am
@Munna, Sheikh Mujib asked for help from India which Imran Khan will never ask but PPP's puppets and Nawaz will never hesitate on asking help from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Tanveer
Nov 02, 2022 08:50am
Imran Khan has a point. If we had transferred power to the Awami League, United Pakistan would have survived. There is no doubt now that PTI is the most popular party with support base in all the provinces. The present coalition government is so weak and ineffective. Fair and free elections are the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Nov 02, 2022 08:51am
Niazi of today reminding of the Niazi of 1971.
Reply Recommend 0
The Commoner
Nov 02, 2022 08:52am
An undeniable unfortunate fact
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Nov 02, 2022 08:57am
You cannot have a coup(revolution if you will) without 13 Call Gin Rummy game. You have polarized and fractured so much, there are more cards in the deck than in your brains.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Nov 02, 2022 08:57am
He is right. Same thing is happening again we like it or not
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir
Nov 02, 2022 09:04am
IK you were voted out in the parliament. Accept your defeat and move on.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan , USA
Nov 02, 2022 09:06am
@MOAZ, Imran will ask Indian help or the help of Taliban if possible !
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Nov 02, 2022 09:07am
1971 was a ground swell, and Sheikh Mujib rode it. This is a broken plumbing system, most of you can't even handle a wrench. Just chatter boxes.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 02, 2022 09:09am
@Saira Khan, you could not be more wrong. The only difference is these federating units are contiguous.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Nov 02, 2022 09:11am
Bhutto was ladla and that lead to another partition, only democracy is good for Pakistan, hybrid system has failed us many times.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 02, 2022 09:13am
Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and the situation of Imran Khan are very different. Although Mujibur Rehman won the election, he was denied the right to reign. In 2018, Imran Khan won the election and took the helm. Some of his own flock rebelled and he lost the majority. How could a leader who couldn't keep his own flock together command the entire nation?
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Nov 02, 2022 09:15am
That’s a reality, we have never learned from our lessons. The history os again repeating itself but our neutrals mindset is still the same.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 02, 2022 09:18am
@MOAZ, How did you know that IK did not seek Indian help. He is weakening state institutions on behalf of India. Imran Khan is an Indian agent.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank Manuel
Nov 02, 2022 09:19am
India will support true democratic aspirations in Pakistan and offer assistance if asked.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Nov 02, 2022 09:20am
A perfect fascist. Good time to record the moments for political science students.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 02, 2022 09:21am
The blood line of niazi showing its true colour.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Nov 02, 2022 09:22am
But you're a puppet.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 02, 2022 09:23am
@MOAZ, Did India control the election of 1970?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 02, 2022 09:23am
Pakistan has always been ruled by people who do not obey the law. Of course with one of the institution at the forefront
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Nov 02, 2022 09:26am
Don’t make traitor as your hero. Hope you are not asking Indians to help you like they did for Mujeeb.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashf
Nov 02, 2022 09:29am
So Imran Khan wants to work on Indian agenda and Israeli plans to break up Pakistan!!
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 02, 2022 09:30am
@MOAZ, Did India control the election of 1970? Stop being ignorant.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Nov 02, 2022 09:33am
The facts cannot be hidden.Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country. Establishment must not become a tool in the hands of corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Nov 02, 2022 09:33am
Mujinur rehman had won general election. IK also rid but than the no confidence happened. So its different. Mujeeb was never allowed to make government. Thanks to Bhutto and the establishment who didn’t think Bengali’s were worthy of ruling the whole Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Nov 02, 2022 09:34am
@MOAZ, this not about India-hate, this just about Pakistanis taking a good hard look at themselves. Try to see past the dust-storm rhetoric from the top and dive deep into yourselves. That's where Pakistan lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaka
Nov 02, 2022 09:35am
India intervened then they can’t do it again because of Pakistans nuclear deterrent.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahnaz Qaiser
Nov 02, 2022 09:36am
Why doesn't the PTI resign from KPK and Punjab assemblies?
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Nov 02, 2022 09:37am
Again threatening that if he is not "installed" yet again, the country will splinter into two.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahnaz Qaiser
Nov 02, 2022 09:40am
@FN, Why are you dragging ethnicity into this?
Reply Recommend 0
hassan
Nov 02, 2022 09:42am
@Sher Khan, how, others are doing anything to suppress the true leader of people? he has won almost all seats, even then he is power-hungry?... u r out of your senses
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Nov 02, 2022 09:42am
East Pakistan was 3000 miles apart. Niazi surrendered.this niazi want to be shekh mujib, our patriotic forces will not let it happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil Khan
Nov 02, 2022 09:45am
@MirzaCanada, How did he lose? his party still has 152 members largest party in the country still!!
Reply Recommend 0
ahsan
Nov 02, 2022 09:51am
these are facts, why every one so triggered
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Nov 02, 2022 09:52am
He is honest and exposed the real culprits behind Pak downfall. Huge majority of people are with him.
Reply Recommend 0
AbuShankar
Nov 02, 2022 09:53am
@Sher Khan, people are with him!
Reply Recommend 0
Faizaan
Nov 02, 2022 09:53am
@MirzaCanada, Yeah but when your assembly is half empty, and people don't want the incumbent, its time to go to the polls.
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Nov 02, 2022 09:54am
It is incorrect reference. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman won clean sweep but he was not allowed to become PM by Yahya Khan and West Pakistani rulers. Also, Bengali Muslims have very different culture than Punjabi Muslims and they have more affinity for their language than Muslim identity. Final straw is lack of support in the face of Bhola Cyclone which killed half a million Bangladeshis. No comparison. IK did not win a clean sweep in 2018 and his own party members revolted. He is only cooking up lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed
Nov 02, 2022 09:54am
He is a loose cannon now and will probably destroy everyone around him.
Reply Recommend 0

