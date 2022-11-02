DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 02, 2022

LPG prices hiked by Rs2 per kg as mercury drops

Khalid Hasnain Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 08:18am
THE price of a domestic cylinder will now be Rs2,409 while a commercial cylinder will cost Rs9,269.—Umair Ali
THE price of a domestic cylinder will now be Rs2,409 while a commercial cylinder will cost Rs9,269.—Umair Ali

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs2 per kg. The decision comes as an energy crisis looms with the onset of winter.

According to a notification issued by Ogra on Tuesday, owing to Rs2,529 increase (per tonne), the domestic cylinder rate has been increased by Rs35 and that of commercial cylinder by Rs134. The new rates of LPG with increased prices will be Rs204 (previously Rs202 per kg), Rs2,409 per domestic cylinder (previously Rs2,374) and Rs9,269 (Rs9,135 earlier) for commercial cylinders.

Talking to Dawn, LPG Dealers Association chairman Irfan Khokhar said that since the country has already been facing a severe natural gas supply crisis, the ‘flawed’ policies and high number of taxes have put a negative impact on the LPG industry despite the fact that the LPG distributors are paying taxes worth over Rs6 billion per annum.

“In this era of inflation and natural gas shortfall, we request the government to eliminate all unnecessary taxes on LPG in a bid to provide cheap and abundant liquefied gas to the poor,” he sought.

He said a comprehensive LPG policy should also be made to meet the shortfall of natural gas. “The closure of JJVL Jamshoro plant has caused a loss of billions of rupees in addition to hike in LPG prices, forcing the people to buy expensive gas,” he added.

According to documents, Ogra had notified and fixed rate of LPG at Rs219 per kg for the month of June that was reduced to Rs212 for September. It was further reduced to Rs202 for October. However, it was increased to Rs204 for November as notified by Ogra on Nov 1.

“During the floods, the LPG distribution mafia earned billions of rupees on the pretext of difficulties in supplies to the flood-hit areas due to closure of roads, passages etc. Similarly, last year [in winter], the mafia also earned a lot by selling LPG on higher rates on the pretext of shortage of LPG,” Khokhar claimed.

On the other hand, the people annoyed with the rising prices of commodities criticised the government, urging [it] to take action by giving relief to the public at large.

“Where to go, as prices of everything continue rising. On the other hand, our income resources are going down, making us difficult to meet the rising expenses,” a rickshaw driver told Dawn.

“It seems that this country is no more for the poor people,” he lamented, requesting the government to give relief to the poor rather than crushing them economically. “The LPG prices go up every winter. Has anyone taken action to control the prices.”

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...
Market uncertainty
01 Nov, 2022

Market uncertainty

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar spent a busy day in Karachi over the weekend, meeting senior bankers and foreign currency...
Exit strategy
Updated 01 Nov, 2022

Exit strategy

The experiments that were tried in the past should not be repeated again.
Paracha’s return
01 Nov, 2022

Paracha’s return

BUSINESSMAN Saifullah Paracha, said to be Guántanamo’s oldest prisoner, has returned to Pakistan after spending...