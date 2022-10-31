DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 31, 2022

By-election in Kurram adds another feather to Imran’s cap

Jawed Hussain Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 07:24am
This image shows voters at a PTI camp in Kurram on Sunday. — Photo courtesy: Ziaullah Bangash Twitter
This image shows voters at a PTI camp in Kurram on Sunday. — Photo courtesy: Ziaullah Bangash Twitter

KURRAM: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday trounced his Pakistan Dem­o­cratic Movement-backed rival and other candidates to win the by-poll on the Nat­ional Assembly’s constituency NA-45 Kurram-1.

According to unofficial results of all 143 polling stations, Mr Khan rec­e­ived 20,748 votes against 12,718 secured by his close rival Jamil Khan.

The turnout remained around 18.4 per cent as voters mostly stayed away from the polling process.

With this victory, Mr Khan has won all the four National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where by-elections were held for filling seats dec­lared vacant after the resignations of the then incumbent MNAs, belonging to PTI.

This seat had fallen vacant with the resignation of ex-MNA Fakhar Zaman Khan.

With 16 candidates in the run, the Election Commission of Pakistan had set up 143 polling stations out of which 119 were declared as most sensitive and remaining 24 as sensitive.

Police, Levies and paramilitary forces were deployed at the polling stations. No untoward incident was reported from any polling station.

A total of 198,618 voters, including 111,349 male and 87,269 female voters, exercised their right to vote.

Initially, polling in NA-45 was scheduled to be held along with the other three constituencies on Oct 16, but the ECP had postponed it and later on fixed Oct 30 for the purpose. In the other three-constituencies of NA-22 (Mardan), NA-24 (Charsadda) and NA-31 (Peshawar), Mr Khan had emerged victorious.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Oct 31, 2022 07:27am
Here you go.. IK's drama continues.
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Oct 31, 2022 07:37am
Well done, people have spoken. Fresh general elections are the true democratic demand.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 31, 2022 07:38am
Pakistani people get the leaders they deserve.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Oct 31, 2022 07:39am
Over 87000 female voters voted in this election. It is an encouraging news, women exercising their right.
Reply Recommend 0
tai
Oct 31, 2022 07:50am
there is a negligent factor, Imran always uses corruption excuse to absorb people to follow, why present PM leader can't use this slogan to build a clean government to absorb people to support. Pakistan needs society to be stable, because Iran is already in violence, Pakistan must keep peace in society. Pakistan and Iran both are most important Islamic countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 31, 2022 08:05am
Still N league propagates that people of Pakistan have rejected PTI. In recent by election PTI have won in Punjab, KP and one seat in Karachi, that is Sindh. What else is called a party of federation?
Reply Recommend 0
NeutralUmpire
Oct 31, 2022 08:14am
Since the creation of Pakistan, Imran Khan is undoubtedly the second most influential personality of Pakistan after Quaid-e-Azam. This man is fighting alone against whole Mafia regime and establishment together.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir, Rawalpindi
Oct 31, 2022 08:29am
@Ghani K, ..we need more women voters in KPK bordering areas with Afghanistan that will be awesome!!
Reply Recommend 0
Pro Jamhoor
Oct 31, 2022 08:31am
the result is a final warning to the coalition government parties leaders that lack of regular direct contact with the public up and down the country and doing no outreach work ( meeting the people in their own homes) will cost them the general election. the people do not vote for strangers
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...
Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.