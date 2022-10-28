DAWN.COM Logo

PKR falls by nearly Re1 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 03:59pm

The Pakistani rupee continued to fall against the dollar for the third consecutive session on Friday, losing 97 paise in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at Rs222.47 per dollar, a depreciation of 0.44 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs221.5, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Since the start of this fiscal year, the PKR’s value has declined by Rs16.64 or 7.52pc, according to data compiled by Mettis Global.

Head of Research at Tresmark, Komal Mansoor, said the PTI’s long march set to begin today had “dampened sentiments once again” due to which the rupee’s value was falling.

“In tandem, investors are also spooked by the rising risk profile and want to stay invested in dollars,” she added.

The risk of sovereign default hit its highest level since November 2009 early this week. The country’s five-year credit default swap (CDS) — a type of insurance against the risk of sovereign default — increased by more than three percentage points on Oct 25 to reach 52.8pc, a 13-year high.

The rising CDS level is reflective of investors’ dwindling confidence in Pakistan’s ability to pay back its international loans.

FAP Chairman Malik Bostan also attributed the rupee’s fall to the long march and political instability. He said importers were buying the greenback out of fear that the dollar’s rate would go up while banks were also purchasing it at higher rates, which was pushing up prices.

In addition, exporters were holding their proceeds abroad on expectations that the dollar rate would rise, resulting in higher profits, Bostan said.

The FAP chairman urged the government and opposition parties to solve issues through dialogue, warning that if political instability prevailed, the rupee could fall to a new low.

bhaRAT©
Oct 28, 2022 12:42pm
Political uncertainty puts huge pressure on currency markets (and stocks). The markets will remain jittery until decisive, free and fair elections are held. Price hikes and declining rupee value is hurting all people, including neutrals. It's plain to see this experiment of imposing thugs in Govt badly failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Oct 28, 2022 01:22pm
Stop long march by force.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2022 01:23pm
What else could be expected of the ruling junta of the three musketeers and their wicked, liar, prejudiced, biased, corrupt, crooked, cunning, cruel, crafty and criminal cronies, running relentlessly in the corridors of power in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan in pursuit of yet another NRO to protect, consolidate, reinforce and promote their looted domestic and foreign assets, bank balances, cement factories, sugar mills, real estates, on and off-shore businesses and other properties?
Reply Recommend 0

