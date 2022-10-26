DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz to embark on maiden official China visit on Nov 1

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 02:10pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China at Premier Li Keqiang’s invitation on Nov 1, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

It will be the prime minister’s first official visit of China since assuming office in April this year.

A high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will accompany him on the two-day tour.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with his Chinese counterpart.

According to the FO, the premier will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China,” the statement added.

PM Shehbaz made a similar two-day visit this week to Saudi Arabia where he met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and attended the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.

M. Emad
Oct 26, 2022 02:25pm
Pakistan USA Saudi UAE China $$$ $$$$ $$$ $$$$$
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 26, 2022 02:28pm
Seems like Shabaz is collecting air miles. Guess anything to avoid doing real work is the way to go.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Oct 26, 2022 02:29pm
After reaching new 'heights with the Saudis, he wants to sink with the Chinese with their slowing economy and devalued Yuan. Chinese are unlikely to offer more loans but may ask for repayment of earlier loans - given the increasing risk of Pakistan defaulting on external debt.
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Oct 26, 2022 02:38pm
For what? And he must not forget his speech written on a piece of paper.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 26, 2022 02:44pm
Now he is going to beg China for some money.
Reply Recommend 0
athhar
Oct 26, 2022 02:45pm
Do not make so many foreign trips at the cost of Tax payer mony
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 26, 2022 02:52pm
Hope he only speaks about Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 26, 2022 02:53pm
Tried to cosy up to US and now rejected by them so back to China
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 26, 2022 02:54pm
Enjoy free overseas all-expenses-paid trips for few more days.
Reply Recommend 0
Basket
Oct 26, 2022 02:55pm
China will make you pay with high interest. Beware.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 26, 2022 02:56pm
Problem in the country. Going to visit foreign countries with his accomplices to enjoy protocol.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Oct 26, 2022 02:57pm
Busy building Pakistan while Imran Khan is hard at work to destabilise and destroy the country - in every manner possible weather it be instilling hate in people, destroying any kind of civility or keeping the country economically unstable. And still people want that Fascist Imran Khan and his speeches.
Reply Recommend 0

