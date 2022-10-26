PM Shehbaz to embark on maiden official China visit on Nov 1

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China at Premier Li Keqiang’s invitation on Nov 1, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

It will be the prime minister’s first official visit of China since assuming office in April this year.

A high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will accompany him on the two-day tour.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with his Chinese counterpart.

According to the FO, the premier will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China,” the statement added.

PM Shehbaz made a similar two-day visit this week to Saudi Arabia where he met Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and attended the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit.