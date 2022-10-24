DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 24, 2022

PML-N hoping long march will be ‘damp squib’

Syed Irfan Raza Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 07:31am
PM Shehbaz in the National Assembly — PMO
PM Shehbaz in the National Assembly — PMO

ISLAMABAD: Although Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has threatened to ann­ounce long march this week, sources in the government indicate the PML-N does not expect it to be any bigger than its previous power shows.

A source in Prime Minister Office told Dawn that public reaction to Mr Khan’s disqualification in Toshakhana case was not as high as the government had expected. Apparently, the ‘inadequate’ reaction also upset Mr Khan who then had to ask his supporters to call off their protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in various parts of the country, the source believed.

However, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry had a different reason for the move to call off the protests. He said, “We did not want to start our protest with a knee-jerk reaction because we have already made a comprehensive plan how to stage the long march and what would be its arrangements.”

According to the source in the PM Office, in the wake of ‘inadequate’ public reaction, the PTI chief was ‘uncertain’ whether he would be able to pull ample number of people to streets or not for the much-trumpeted long march.

The source said the recent audio leaks in which ex-PM Khan could be heard purportedly suggesting that the US cipher should be presented as a ‘threat’ and that his party was to ‘play’ on it affected his charisma and followership.

Fawad Chaudhry says PTI didn’t want to start protest as knee-jerk reaction to Imran’s disqualification

Also, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in the Toshakhana case said Mr Khan had not declared in returns, the income he had generated by selling foreign gifts he obtained as premier during the past four years.

The government believed that it was quite difficult to change the mindset of PTI supporters even if Mr Khan was found guilty in any case, yet the recent Toshakhana case verdict might have raised some questions in their minds.

On the other hand, Fawad said a comprehensive plan was ready to hold the march for which the PTI chairman would announce a date this month. It was possible that it would be staged the very next month, he added.

Regarding venue of PTI’s sit-in in Islamabad after the long march, he said: “It has already been announced that our protest programme will be held in Fatima Jinnah Park (commonly known as F-9 Park, some six kilometres from D-Chowk, where PTI had staged its 120-day sit-in in 2014).”

Mr Fawad said it was not true that the ex-premier wanted to kickstart the ‘decisive’ march against the PML-N government with the reaction shown by his supporters on the day of his disqualification. “We did not want to start our protest with a knee-jerk reaction, because we have already made a comprehensive plan how to stage the long march and what would be its arrangements,” he added.

He elaborated that the PTI’s long march plan had details of the boarding and lodging of marchers, especially those who would join in from other cities. It described where they would arrive and where they would stay, he said, hinting that the sit-in could prolong.

However, another source in the government said, the ruling coalition had already made up its mind that no leniency would be shown if the PTI tried to barged into any other area of the federal capital, except the one to be allocated to the marchers.

“This time the government is fully prepared to meet any assault of the PTI in Islamabad,” the source added.

Earlier, the PTI chairman had announced that he would give a call of long march in October. With only a week left in the current month and weather turning cold in Islamabad with each passing day, many believed that it would be difficult for Mr Khan to pull huge crowds to throng the ‘sensitive areas’ of the federal capital.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 07:46am
IK's long march will create chaos and civil unrest. That is IK's sole purpose. Govt and Army should deal with PTI thugs with iron fist. No mercy should be shown to them.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 24, 2022 08:01am
Imran Khan's menace is underestimated by the PDM. Do not be complacent toward your political foes.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 24, 2022 08:02am
thats the downward spiral for khan starting!
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 24, 2022 08:21am
operation regime change products worried ...but neutrals on their side .
Reply Recommend 0
NINO
Oct 24, 2022 08:26am
@MirzaCanada, Menace indeed,sir. The man is totally for himself and he wishes to get that seat back by any means, fair or unfair. His performance over his three and a half year stint was abysmal, to say the least and he did not fulfil even one of his pre-election promises. An overseas Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 24, 2022 08:32am
It won't happen, the call to long march will never be given. mark my words.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...
FATF exit
Updated 23 Oct, 2022

FATF exit

AFTER nearly four-and-a-half years of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF’s so-called...
New Sindh LG law
23 Oct, 2022

New Sindh LG law

THE Sindh information minister’s recent revelation that the PPP-led provincial administration is willing to amend...
Tragic apathy
23 Oct, 2022

Tragic apathy

A RECENT, deeply troubling story from Lahore about a two-year-old suffering from severe burns who was denied...