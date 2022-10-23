DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 23, 2022

2 pilots killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home

Reuters Published October 23, 2022 Updated October 23, 2022 07:17pm
<p>Firefighters work at a site of a plane crash into residential building in the city of Irkutsk, Russia, October 23. — Reuters</p>

Firefighters work at a site of a plane crash into residential building in the city of Irkutsk, Russia, October 23. — Reuters

A Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said, the second such fatal incident in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter plane.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city.

He published a video showing firefighters clambering over the wreckage and directing jets of water at the still smouldering rubble. No one on the ground was hurt, the governor said.

Officials said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter on a test flight.

Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

Authorities said initial investigation of that disaster — in which the pilots ejected — pointed to a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

Videos of Sunday’s incident, shared on social media, showed the plane dived almost vertically before crashing in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.

Kobzev said 150 nearby homes were without electricity and work was under way to restore power.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into violations of air safety rules.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

FATF exit
Updated 23 Oct, 2022

FATF exit

AFTER nearly four-and-a-half years of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF’s so-called...
New Sindh LG law
23 Oct, 2022

New Sindh LG law

THE Sindh information minister’s recent revelation that the PPP-led provincial administration is willing to amend...
Tragic apathy
23 Oct, 2022

Tragic apathy

A RECENT, deeply troubling story from Lahore about a two-year-old suffering from severe burns who was denied...
Imran disqualified
Updated 22 Oct, 2022

Imran disqualified

ECP should have considered turning the matter over to tax authorities.
Criminalising torture
22 Oct, 2022

Criminalising torture

THE passage of The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, by the Senate on Thursday is ...
UK’s leadership failure
22 Oct, 2022

UK’s leadership failure

FOR those in Pakistan watching the self-implosion of the British government, the scenes were familiar: a spate of...