Surplus power generation capacity to cost citizens dear by 2030

Khalid Hasnain Published October 22, 2022 Updated October 22, 2022 10:10am

LAHORE: Consumers will have to pay for the surplus power generation capacity regardless of the use, an amount that is set to rise from Rs900 billion now to Rs1.6 trillion by 2030, said a report released on Friday.

The report, titled Pakistan Electricity Outlook 2022 and compiled by the Energy Institute of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums), reveals that the period of the expensive capacity surplus will sustain over the modelled period, ranging from over 15 per cent in summer to over 40pc in winter over peak demand despite an optimistic growth in projected demand.

“It means that the amount of capacity the government has already installed (including that which is under construction/development) — the power system — will remain in surplus capacity, much more than needed,” the report said.

“As a result, the consumers will be bound to pay for this excess capacity regardless of use, which is currently Rs900 billion and will rise to Rs1,600bn by 2030,” said the report.

“If you buy a car on lease and bring it to your home, your leasing period will immediately start whether you drive it or not,” Director Lums Energy Institute Dr Fayyaz Chaudhry told Dawn.

“And this is what is happening with our power sector where everyone continued getting power plants installed and planning to install more in future without thinking to go for digging out the root cause behind increasing demand and find out the solution for decreasing it through energy conservation,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 22th, 2022

Comments (6)
Rosta
Oct 22, 2022 10:24am
What about exporting it neighbouring countries What about industrial setup in SEZs Responsible people should even consider subsidize electricity to boost industrialzation
Reply Recommend 0
Turksulemaga
Oct 22, 2022 10:25am
Time for Pakistan to get to practical and put its head down and focus on economic development, rather than wasting time on Kashmir and Afghanistan. Focus on developing good economic ties with these countries and find avenues to export this surplus energy to and earn valuable forex rather than imposing extra burden on the hapless citizens!
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Oct 22, 2022 10:55am
Where will the people pay from. They are already broke. Our Policy makers need to restore their senses while planning ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
Arc
Oct 22, 2022 11:12am
When you don't manufacture anything and keep blaming everything and anything on conspiracy, what better can you expect. What happened to CPEC and the richness.One can awake someone who is sleeping but can't awake someone who is pretending to be sleeping.Since 75 years graph going gradually down
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 22, 2022 11:30am
Thanks to Establishment & PTI, the GDP growth projected at 6% (when these deals were signed) crashed & never recovered. Now the investors will demand a return on their investment & we can not tell them to go to Bani Gala to ask for their money.
Reply Recommend 0
ouou
Oct 22, 2022 11:30am
Not enough industrial enterprises to support
Reply Recommend 0

