China ‘thwarts’ Indian move ahead of FATF moot

A Correspondent Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 07:44am

UNITED NATIONS: China has once again thwarted an Indian move in the United Nations to malign Pakistan just days before an important meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The first FATF plenary under the two-year Singapore presidency is taking place on Oct 20-21 in Paris.

The financial watchdog is expected to consider a proposal to move Pakistan from the so-called gray list of potential violators to the whitelist.

On Tuesday, India made a move in the United States to blacklist Shahid Mahmood, who had been designated by the US in 2016 as a Lashkar-e-Taiba fundraiser. On Wednesday, India made another move to blacklist Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed.

China, however, thwarted both moves by putting a hold on the Indian proposals.

Highlighting such groups so close to the FATF plenary would have boosted India’s efforts to keep Pakistan on the gray list.

“These Indian listings relate to moribund organisations and are designed to malign Pakistan and distract attention from India’s sponsorship of TTP and BLA terrorism,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram told Dawn.

Besides supporting terrorist groups in Pakistan, India was also going for Chinese targets to “sabotage CPEC and Pakistan-China economic cooperation,” Ambassador Akram added. “We’re glad China has rejected India’s malign moves.”

In Islamabad, a spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs told journalists that such moves were part of a “malevolent campaign” by India, through media leaks.

“This is not the first time the Indian media has been fed through official leaks to promote misleading, baseless and fabricated propaganda against Pakistan, just before the official FATF meetings,” the spokesperson said.

The statement noted that the FATF and the wider international community “has repeatedly acknowledged the steps taken by Pakistan to improve its anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism-financing regime.”

The spokesperson pointed out that despite India’s “feverish attempts” to politicise the process and cast doubts on Pakistan’s efforts and accomplishments, FATF agreed in its June 2022 Plenary meeting that Pakistan had fully completed all substantive and procedural requirements of both its 2018 and 2021 Action Plans.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2022

FATF
World

Comments (20)
500 characters
Kris
Oct 21, 2022 07:50am
Another proud achievement for Pakistan. Well done!
JNM
Oct 21, 2022 07:51am
Iron Brother wont give Pakistan any money for floods but will help it protect all the terrorists and ensure it never gets off the FATF list. Great friend.
Skeptic2
Oct 21, 2022 07:51am
Sooner or later, India will recognize Taiwan and send an ambassador there if China continues to come in the way of naming terrorists as terrorists.
Justice
Oct 21, 2022 07:52am
Lessons learned for Pakistan -- That is why we should have good relationship with our neighbors. 75 years of fighting with India on lost cause of Kashmir did hurt Pakistan in many ways.
Anwar Kazi
Oct 21, 2022 08:03am
Success. But it is in our interest to weed out these terrorists for our own benefit.
Fastrack
Oct 21, 2022 08:08am
No wonder they call him Failure Modi. His only credential: hate against Muslims and India's neighbours.
Syed Ahmed
Oct 21, 2022 08:14am
India always petty and mischievous. World will be greatly harmed the stronger India gets... It will have only negative influence upon the world.
Justice
Oct 21, 2022 08:15am
FATF has been worst nightmare.
Crusader
Oct 21, 2022 08:19am
Pathetic India
Alige
Oct 21, 2022 08:21am
Grey it is
HAJI
Oct 21, 2022 08:25am
When Pakistan is weak internally, external elements will try to shake its footing. India is climbing the success on its own, whereas Pakistanis are pulling themselves down. There are skunks in every sector in Pakistan who help Indian cause.
Pakistani
Oct 21, 2022 08:25am
What's there to cheer about when you can't do it yourself
Yaqoot Mir
Oct 21, 2022 08:27am
Would be better if Pakistan carrys its own weight and presents proof of Indian involvement at the UN asking for sanctions against india for being a sponsor of terrorism in Baluchistan and former FATA specially since he BLA is a designated terror organization. how long do we rely on China for this? when is Pakistan actually standing on its own feet and clean its own laundry? show some spine and side with china in the open and BUY RUSSIAN oil directly without fear of consequences.
Vivaldi
Oct 21, 2022 08:28am
If you think India is behind keeping Pakistan in grey list for all these years, then it's an astounding Diplomatic achievement in itself considering the big wigs that generally support Pakistan.
Zia Uddin
Oct 21, 2022 08:54am
Pakistan should not beg for money for the flood damage. Pakistan must do every thing at her own, and it can be done.
Arun Chawla
Oct 21, 2022 08:55am
@Fastrack, So tell which country is asking for loan forgiveness again ?
mehfooz. K
Oct 21, 2022 08:58am
just words are not enough to correct Indian government behaviour, It will take a Pakistan strong economically, militarily, in self sufficiency and above all united to one man and purged of all 5th columnists
Suchbaath
Oct 21, 2022 09:07am
Indian pleas may end up putting America on FATF list as these people were part of Jihadi groups supported by America one time.
Faiz
Oct 21, 2022 09:14am
India should be blacklisted for state run terrorism in Kashmir, Balochistan, Gujrat, Srilanka and other parts of the world and severe human rights violations. Case of Laskkar e Tayyaba is not so serious as its act of individuals not of state. But India officially sponsrs terrorism. Long live Pakistan and its Defence Forces
Maxx
Oct 21, 2022 09:16am
China needs to play a decisive role here!
