Rain threat looms large over Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash on Sunday: report

Dawn.com Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 08:38pm
<p>A file photo of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — Picture via Melbourne Cricket Club/Facebook</p>

The much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and India on Sunday (Oct 23) in Melbourne could become a casualty of bad weather Down Under as forecasts for the day suggest strong chances of downpours.

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, there are 95 per cent chances of rain in Melbourne on Oct 23, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The match is scheduled to start at 7pm (Australia time) and 1pm (PST).

Alongside Pakistan-India game, the Saturday’s game between Australia and New Zealand also faces a looming threat of being washed out or affected by rain.

Earlier, the India-New Zealand warm-up match in Brisbane on Wednesday was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to incessant rain while the Pakistan-Afghanistan match also ended in similar fashion after the Green Shirts completed its innings.

A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match and there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semi-finals and final, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan and India will lock horns at the MCG on Oct 23, a day after Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney — a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai where Aaron Finch’s team won their maiden crown.

Pakistan recorded their first win over India in World Cups last year in Dubai when they hammered Virat Kohli’s team.

Suresh
Oct 20, 2022 08:51pm
Give them equal points
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Oct 20, 2022 08:57pm
So postpone it
Reply Recommend 0
cosmo
Oct 20, 2022 08:57pm
India is my favorite team, however, there is no way India will win the big clash with Pakistan. There is a great chance that Shaeen Shah will knockout both Sharma and Rahul in the first over. At least with the rain India will least muster one point!
Reply Recommend 0

