UN chief Antonio Guterres chides India on human rights record

AFP Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 09:00pm
<p>UN chief Antonio Guterres speaks at an event during a visit to India on October 19. — Photo courtesy: NDTV</p>

UN chief Antonio Guterres chided India during a visit on Wednesday over its human rights record, which critics say has regressed under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since Modi came to power in 2014 in the Hindu-majority nation of 1.4 billion, campaigners say persecution and hate speech have accelerated against religious minorities, especially for India’s 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

Read: US report identifies widespread rights violations in India

This is particularly the case in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) since the Modi government in 2019 imposed direct rule on the restive Muslim-majority region where it has half a million troops stationed, activists say.

Pressure has also grown towards government critics and journalists, particularly women reporters — some have suffered relentless campaigns of online abuse including death and rape threats.

“As an elected member of the Human Rights Council, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities,” Guterres said in a speech in Mumbai.

Though he praised India’s achievements 75 years after leaving British rule, Guterres also pointedly said that the understanding that “diversity is a richness … is not a guarantee”.

“It must be nurtured, strengthened and renewed everyday,” he said.

Citing independence hero Mahatma Gandhi and India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru — both of whom have become hate figures for some in Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party — Guterres said their values need to be guarded by “condemning hate speech unequivocally”.

India must do this “by protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students and academics. And by ensuring the continued independence of India’s judiciary”, he said.

“India’s voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home,” he said, adding that “much more needs to be done to advance gender equality and women’s rights”.

“I urge Indians to be vigilant and to increase your investments in inclusive, pluralistic, diverse communities and societies,” Guterres said.

In February, UN rights experts called for an end to “misogynistic and sectarian” online attacks against one particular Muslim woman journalist who was a fierce critic of Modi.

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) places India at a lowly 142 in its World Press Freedom Index, saying that under the premier, “pressure has increased on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government’s line”.

Climate goals

On climate change, Guterres echoed New Delhi’s assertion that advanced economies must take the lead in cutting carbon emissions and provide money to poorer countries like India to develop renewable energies.

But the UN chief also said nations like India need to “take an extra step to close the mitigation gap”, referring to efforts to reduce or prevent the emission of greenhouse gases.

While setting ambitious goals for renewable energy, coal still makes up 70 per cent of India’s energy needs.

India and China weakened the final summit declaration at last year’s COP26, insisting that language was changed from “phase out” coal to “phase down”.

Guterres also said that as home to one-sixth of humanity India can “make or break” the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Some of the most fundamentals of these have “gone into reverse” due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis “accelerated by the war in Ukraine”, he said.

Comments (19)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Oct 19, 2022 09:04pm
It is obvious that world has awoken from slumber and it is very soon that India is brought to justice for Killing Indian minorities that including sikhs in 1984 and muslims , Christians so far . This goes without saying that world is aware about indian gross humane rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where one million mostly Muslims have been butchered by Indian army.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 19, 2022 09:17pm
It looks he only talked about India as if future of entire mankind depends on India. What are other countries doing??
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 19, 2022 09:18pm
Since when are fascist states like India beacons for human rights?
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Oct 19, 2022 09:19pm
No problem. India will simply revoke his entry visa. Problem solved. India shine shine.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 19, 2022 09:21pm
Please chide India as well, so-called democracy! Their record in Kashmir is barbaric, and minorities not safe in India!
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed Ashraf Chaudhry
Oct 19, 2022 09:21pm
Did anyone see him 'chide' India? I think not.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 19, 2022 09:22pm
@Observer, Insecure bhaktis, love to project all is hunky-dory in their biggest chest-thumping 'democracy' and the touchy lot take umbrage when exposed, armed with what-about-ism and deflection!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 19, 2022 09:23pm
Religious faultlines have existed in India for a long time but, anti-Muslim violence has risen since 2014 under the Hindu nationalist government of Modi. Today, hate in India has gone mainstream. It is cool to go attack Muslims. The hate mongers are also rewarded for their actions.
Reply Recommend 0
E-mad
Oct 19, 2022 09:25pm
@GreenAura, Just like how Modis was revoked to the US after the 2002 incident?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 19, 2022 09:25pm
Other elected members of UN Human Rights Council - China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan. He should start lecturing these countries first.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Oct 19, 2022 09:26pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , Keep dreaming and yeah learn to read news instead of headlines which are only written to attract readers to click. India will keep progressing and some people with fake names will keep dreaming about bringing India down while own country is under 8 feet water.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 19, 2022 09:29pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , "...where one million mostly Muslims have been butchered by Indian army.." Where did you get that number? Even Pakistan talks about only 40,000. Don't get me wrong, every life is important whether it is a Muslim or a Hindu/Pandit or an Ahmadi or a Sikh or anyone else. But when you make up numbers like this, you lose credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Logical
Oct 19, 2022 09:29pm
@Frank, Interestingly enough, there is such a thing called facts. They show that you and your impressions are wrong. Dont go by emotion and local media fed news.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Oct 19, 2022 09:33pm
Thank you for speaking the truth Mr. Secretary General.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 19, 2022 09:35pm
India has "gone into reverse” due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis,accelerated by the war in Ukraine. India is 1/6th humanity in crises due to it's Hindutva terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 19, 2022 09:37pm
India is a brutal savage country ruled by people who killed the Father of the Indian Nation, for killing every other person, who is not brutal and savage!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Oct 19, 2022 09:39pm
@GreenAura, I doubt the UN chief will get upset about his visa being revoked to slums.
Reply Recommend 0
skp
Oct 19, 2022 09:41pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , Try hard dude and remain eclipsed!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 19, 2022 09:41pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , how come the minority population in India has increased and in Islamic countries it has decreased to point of extinction..... Stats don't lie
Reply Recommend 0

