SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others in 2012 Shahzeb murder case

Haseeb Bhatti Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 01:40pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi as well as his accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had awarded the death penalty to Jatoi and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur for Shahzeb’s murder in 2012 following a petty dispute. Siraj’s younger brother, Sajjad Ali Talpur, and domestic helper Ghulam Murtaza Lashari had been handed life sentences.

A couple of months after the sentence was passed, however, Shahzeb’s parents had issued a formal pardon for the convicts, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Despite the pardon, however, the death penalty had been upheld because of the addition of terrorism charges to the case — up until the SHC dropped the charges and ordered a retrial in the case.

The SHC, while hearing appeals against the conviction, had later commuted the death sentences into life imprisonment. Subsequently, all four accused had approached the Supreme Court.

During the hearing today, their lawyer, Latif Khosa, noted that the formal pardon had already been issued. His clients had no intention to spread terror, he argued.

Subsequently, the court acquitted all four people. A detailed order is awaited.

Shahzeb Khan’s murder

On the night of December 24, 2012, 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan, the son of a police official, had been gunned down in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority. He was returning home with his sister from a wedding.

Shahzeb was killed for picking a fight with one of the suspects’ servants, who had verbally threatened and harassed his sister.

Then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had taken suo motu notice of the incident, which sparked widespread outrage across the country through newspapers, TV channels and social media.

As the prime accused belonged to powerful feudal families of Sindh, the incident had triggered a nationwide debate over whether the country’s elite could be held accountable for crimes they committed.

Hassan
Oct 18, 2022 12:46pm
Long live Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
kashif
Oct 18, 2022 12:47pm
Pakistan se Zinda Bhaag
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 18, 2022 12:47pm
IK is right. Rich and powerful never get punished in Pakistan, even when they commit murder.
Reply Recommend 0
uccama
Oct 18, 2022 12:47pm
Pakistan ZINDABAD.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Oct 18, 2022 12:47pm
Seal the deal on corrupt judicial system. First LHC, IHC and now SHC. Good luck to this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Oct 18, 2022 12:48pm
Pakistan Zindabad...
Reply Recommend 0
uccama
Oct 18, 2022 12:48pm
"Kufr ka Nizaam Chal Sakta hai Magar Zulm Ka Nizam Nahi" Hazrat Ali (R.A)
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Oct 18, 2022 12:49pm
Let's see when Ozair Baloch will be freed and become CM of Sindh or PM of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Oct 18, 2022 12:49pm
Justice Pakistan style. Why people have no faith in any system in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zawar Saleemi
Oct 18, 2022 12:49pm
Fair enough. Set them all free.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Bhatti
Oct 18, 2022 12:50pm
There u go - justice in the land of pure at its best!
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Oct 18, 2022 12:50pm
It was an open and shut case but the justice system was blind.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 18, 2022 12:51pm
Wow....what a justice system we have
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Khan
Oct 18, 2022 12:51pm
This shows Pakistan is lawless country, this would not have happened even in Congo.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 18, 2022 12:51pm
Tragedy !
Reply Recommend 0
Obvious
Oct 18, 2022 12:51pm
As expected, mighty wealth can buy justice . . . I hope it was not cheap for Jatoyi tribe.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Oct 18, 2022 12:52pm
This is DISGUSTING news. Shame on the Judiciary!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 18, 2022 12:52pm
the prosecution was handled by the govt lawyer, so no surprises
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 18, 2022 12:52pm
Wow...... No tention in pakistan for rich....
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Oct 18, 2022 12:52pm
travesty of justice
Reply Recommend 0
Safdar Multani
Oct 18, 2022 12:53pm
Powerful families are above the law of land here in Pak
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Oct 18, 2022 12:53pm
Rome did not fall in a day or month. It was a long process of decay. But it did fall alright
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Oct 18, 2022 12:53pm
What a justice. No wonder why no investor is trusting us. It was a plain vanilla case where the wadera was accepting murder. Money speaks
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Oct 18, 2022 12:53pm
This country has no rule and you can always get the results you want, if you have power and money.
Reply Recommend 0
Basha
Oct 18, 2022 12:54pm
law is joke
Reply Recommend 0
Rameez Masood
Oct 18, 2022 12:54pm
Ridiculous mockery of the judicial system. How can we expect our situation to improve when murderers and other criminals get such judicial support.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim dad
Oct 18, 2022 12:54pm
Another addition of blackday for common folk.
Reply Recommend 0
Safdar Multani
Oct 18, 2022 12:54pm
Kill the poor,enforce settlement on his/her heirs and roam freely...
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Oct 18, 2022 12:55pm
Banana republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Oct 18, 2022 12:56pm
Money matters and paves the way for everything no matter right or wrong in this materialistic world..
Reply Recommend 0
Umer Liaqat
Oct 18, 2022 12:56pm
Banana republic. Thanks to the army establishment of making the mess of every institution just to do the political engineering.
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Oct 18, 2022 12:56pm
Well done 139th ranked courts around the world
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Oct 18, 2022 12:56pm
Long live SC.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 18, 2022 12:57pm
In the worldwide ranking of justice, we rank 136 out of 139. Therefore, it's nothing out of the ordinary for me.
Reply Recommend 0
Azfar
Oct 18, 2022 12:57pm
Country is cursed!
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 18, 2022 12:58pm
Wow Amazing! No wonder then why are we not progressing.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Oct 18, 2022 12:59pm
On bottom of judicial system ranking 130/139 nations for a reason..
Reply Recommend 0
Boo Ali
Oct 18, 2022 01:00pm
disgusting
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Oct 18, 2022 01:00pm
Courts should set all criminals free who can pay their way to freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Oct 18, 2022 01:01pm
Pakistan is once again the laughing stock of the world
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Chishti
Oct 18, 2022 01:02pm
SHAMEEEEEEEEE
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Oct 18, 2022 01:03pm
Zindabad justice
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 18, 2022 01:03pm
Absolutely disgusting, whats become of this country?Biden was right after all
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Oct 18, 2022 01:03pm
Dark days ahead. Murderers are being let lose on society. It is now free for all. Keep your powder dry, your guns locked and loaded...
Reply Recommend 0
trim
Oct 18, 2022 01:07pm
The aiders and abetters of criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
T.A.H.
Oct 18, 2022 01:08pm
He must immediately take part in an election for MPA as now he is fully qualified. He can easily "create" a vacancy for by-elections !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 18, 2022 01:08pm
I cannot even comprehend what's going on in this failed country
Reply Recommend 0
Simple Logic
Oct 18, 2022 01:09pm
Absolutely Shameless judicial system and judiciary !!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 18, 2022 01:10pm
Sahruk Jtoi acquittal will induce rich to kill others on minor altercation. If you have money you can do the bargain with the victim family. That is how judicial system of the country work.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 18, 2022 01:11pm
Why do we have to spend billions of funds on police and this corrupt judicial system? Let's be fair and set them all free.
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Oct 18, 2022 01:12pm
Remember the name... "Lateef Khosa"
Reply Recommend 0
razi
Oct 18, 2022 01:12pm
No hope left for the country
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
Oct 18, 2022 01:12pm
@Umer Liaqat, agreed
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 18, 2022 01:12pm
@Patriot, same applies to IK. He is also making mockery of law and even threatens judges. Propaganda and character assassination of anyone who doesn't toe his line.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Oct 18, 2022 01:13pm
corrupt judiciary
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Shafqat
Oct 18, 2022 01:13pm
Law is only for poor.Rich and influential people never get punished in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 18, 2022 01:14pm
What a mockery of justice. A country only for the rich and powerful. The rest of us are guinea pigs
Reply Recommend 0
AYAZ Shah
Oct 18, 2022 01:16pm
In this country, you need not to hire solicitors, you just buy judges and they are cheaper. Land of pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Oct 18, 2022 01:16pm
When this is the state of justice, times r not far when ppl start taking justice in thier own hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 18, 2022 01:16pm
Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Oct 18, 2022 01:18pm
Justice served right? Shameful state
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 18, 2022 01:18pm
Welcome to Purana Pakistan of Shareef’s and Zardaris where the rich and powerful rule without any consequences. Shame on Sindh courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Oct 18, 2022 01:19pm
This is another reason we have to eradicate feudals from Power in Pakistan and vote in self-struggled leaders like Imran Khan to speak for common peoples.
Reply Recommend 0
danish
Oct 18, 2022 01:20pm
wah this is justice!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Naeem
Oct 18, 2022 01:20pm
Disgusting.. Pakistan’s judicial system is rotten..
Reply Recommend 0
Furqan
Oct 18, 2022 01:20pm
Even "open and shut" cases never get resolved in our beloved motherland. Really sad and disappointed.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 18, 2022 01:20pm
Our justice system is build to protect the rich and elite rest of us are subhumans. Shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Oct 18, 2022 01:21pm
You judges are doing a great job....who's next on the list?
Reply Recommend 0
Lawyer
Oct 18, 2022 01:21pm
Instead of pointing you guns at SC please consider that if next kin pardon the accused, the state can do nothing as Islamic laws allow pardoning by the inheritors.
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Oct 18, 2022 01:21pm
wow,...great decision by SC of Pakistan....Time is near when this land will be lead by MOBS
Reply Recommend 0
WAJID
Oct 18, 2022 01:22pm
WOW. Proud to be a Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 18, 2022 01:22pm
All crooks and criminals are already out! So another murderer out! Another dark day in the history of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel
Oct 18, 2022 01:22pm
If this is how the "Judicial system" works, then its better off having none at all.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 18, 2022 01:22pm
There is no witness protection system in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Oct 18, 2022 01:22pm
Who then is the murderer?
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Oct 18, 2022 01:22pm
Pathetic! another example of blotchy justice system full of loop holes for the cancer of evil to escape & flourish
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 18, 2022 01:23pm
Now he gets License to Kill.
Reply Recommend 0
WAJID
Oct 18, 2022 01:23pm
A good opportunity for our country to make this guy a law minister.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 18, 2022 01:23pm
Mashallah what a level of justice. This guys dad is in PPP. This tells you about PPP mentality
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan
Oct 18, 2022 01:23pm
RIP Judiciary !! Pakistan is place for elites only
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Imran
Oct 18, 2022 01:24pm
Shame on Judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Oct 18, 2022 01:25pm
Long live vaderas!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 18, 2022 01:27pm
This country, its laws and justice system is only made to acquit rich and wadera mafia of their heinous crimes against citizens. Long live Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Najib
Oct 18, 2022 01:29pm
Licence to murder given By supreme court
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Oct 18, 2022 01:29pm
Country where hardcore terrorists are set free and killers of children are negotiated with, what would you expect from that justice system?
Reply Recommend 0
Jawed Sheikh
Oct 18, 2022 01:29pm
Even if he was pardoned by the family, should not the State punish him. Even in European countries sometimes families of the victims forgive the killer, but the state does not. It is against the law to commit a crime as heinous as this. no wonder our Judiciary is ranked at 136 out of 139.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 18, 2022 01:30pm
Support IK because he is the only hope left. Even if you dont like IK u should still support him
Reply Recommend 0
THE
Oct 18, 2022 01:30pm
Imran Khan has been screaming about the justice system in Pakistan! This is what Pakistanis deserve?? Outrageous!
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad ahmad
Oct 18, 2022 01:30pm
Justice has been served. Because this what Justice is in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Ahmed
Oct 18, 2022 01:31pm
Shahzeb murder is not terrorism but Imran Khan telling calling out a judge is considered terrorism. This country of ours.
Reply Recommend 0
Emp
Oct 18, 2022 01:31pm
Biden isn’t wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Serene
Oct 18, 2022 01:31pm
This guy in split of second made a wrong decision and took life of another young man.he suffered more than 10 years in jail and spent hundreds of million in settlement and pardoned by victim family. Without any sympathy for this guy, We should raise more concern at release of those close family members involved in murder of their sisters, wives and pardoned by own family members and released within few years without facing any substantial consequences under the same law.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Oct 18, 2022 01:31pm
Speechless !
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Oct 18, 2022 01:32pm
A big question. Then who killed Shahzeb.. . Rich ll always enjoy this judicial system.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Oct 18, 2022 01:32pm
Why not? Don't blame the politicians. As long as the corrupt Generals and Judiciary roam free, this is bound to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Oct 18, 2022 01:32pm
Bannana courts of bannana state, under stooges of west who claim them the most unsafe place on earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Oct 18, 2022 01:33pm
There is not hope in the establishment, judiciary and governement.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Oct 18, 2022 01:34pm
Shame on the corrupt justice system of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 18, 2022 01:34pm
Banana republic. Everyday we manage to find new lows in Pakistan. There is no justice in the country. Pardon loophole is an insult to victims
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 18, 2022 01:35pm
@humble Pakistani, near future. Nothing surprises me.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Oct 18, 2022 01:36pm
Pakistani system stinks. Corrupts, looters, murderers, muggers, smugglers roam free. No justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Saifullah khan
Oct 18, 2022 01:36pm
Only the destitute deserve full justice...
Reply Recommend 0
aleem
Oct 18, 2022 01:38pm
We all knew this was the only outcome as always. Our justice system has an impeccable record.
Reply Recommend 0
Latifniazi
Oct 18, 2022 01:42pm
Societies never flourish without justice
Reply Recommend 0
Zaffer Abbas
Oct 18, 2022 01:44pm
@Lawyer, Not so. You are misconstruing Islamic Law.
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Oct 18, 2022 01:52pm
There is no law for rich or powerful people in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Oct 18, 2022 02:02pm
The law of forgiveness by family is the reason for acquittal. This law doesn’t exist in civilised world and totally flawed. People need to understand the issue with the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Muddassir Furqan
Oct 18, 2022 02:03pm
I do not think he is in jail because his face tells that
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
Oct 18, 2022 02:05pm
disturbing...
Reply Recommend 0
sajid
Oct 18, 2022 02:05pm
His father sold out dead body of his son(pardoned the murderer), took the money and settled abroad than what else court could do?!
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 18, 2022 02:09pm
@Serene, Murder is murder! Period! He is out because his family bought everyone!
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Mehmood
Oct 18, 2022 02:11pm
kill innocent people, give them blood money and live freely.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Oct 18, 2022 02:13pm
Another feather in our cap!
Reply Recommend 0
Naeemuddin haq
Oct 18, 2022 02:13pm
Now he is a qualified politician. Without wasting anymore time he should be appointed as Sindhi’s chief minister. In Pakistan rich are above the law. Frustrating!
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Oct 18, 2022 02:28pm
@Bilal Ahmed, these people belong to IK’s PTI Sukkur.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 18, 2022 02:29pm
The forced pardon should be stopped. Otherwise, justice will never see dawn in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Oct 18, 2022 02:34pm
@Patriot, unfortunately these people belong to PTI Sukkur.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaibullah khan
Oct 18, 2022 02:35pm
The acquittal of the powerful murderers of Shahzeb is an endorsement of " THE MIGHT IS RIGHT. "
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 18, 2022 02:44pm
NRO season 2
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 18, 2022 02:47pm
Shahzeb father pardon the Shahrukh so what court can do?
Reply Recommend 0

