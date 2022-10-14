DAWN.COM Logo

SC moved against PTI’s ‘potentially disruptive’ march

Nasir Iqbal Published October 14, 2022 Updated October 14, 2022 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: With the PTI gearing up to march on the national capital, the federal government on Thurs­day approached the Sup­reme Court seeking a restra­ining order against former prime minister Imran Khan from creating a perceived law and order situation in the name of “jihad” against the state through a planned long march, specifically at a time when flood-affected people require urgent relief.

On the other hand, the Interior Ministry also instituted contempt of court charges against PTI Chair­man Imran Khan for allegedly flouting the Supreme Court’s May 25 order. Whenever the apex court takes up the case, it is likely to be represented by the attorney general’s office.

In the May order, the petition recalled, the apex court had directed the PTI to hold a gathering in a ground located between sectors H-9 and G-9 in view of the categorical assurances on behalf of the party’s top leadership and their counsel that their rally would not cause any inconvenience or blockage of the Srinagar Highway or trouble the public and that the rally would be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner.

Despite these assurances, the PTI top leadership, acting in blatant disregard for the directions, exhorted its supporters to reach D-Chowk, falsely professing that the court had allowed the march without any conditions.

The contempt petition pleaded for implementation of the apex court order for the protection of fundamental rights of the public, particularly residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The Supreme Court should also issue comprehensive guidelines for all future protests to be held in the federal capital that should include prior intimation of the date, selection of the venue, assurance of not causing any hindrance to public life and a commitment to ensure that the protesters would not cause any damage to public or private property.

The plea seeking a restraining order claimed the tone and tenor adopted by the PTI chairman in his speeches against the incumbent rulers and state institutions was “highly inflammatory”, aimed at encouraging distrust and contempt and instigating revolt.

This had caused significant alarm not only among the public, but also the international community and investors regarding the impact of this purported ‘jihad’, the petition claimed, adding the past conduct of the party head, especially the events of May 25 and his violation of court orders, his alleged encouragement of destruction of public and private property and disruption of law and order, merited strong directions from the apex court about his upcoming protests.

It further highlighted that the country was currently dealing with an unprecedented natural disaster that had caused massive loss of life, crops and infrastructure putting extreme pressure on an already vulnerable economy.

If the PTI’s march was allowed to go unchecked and unregulated, it would not only create a tenuous political and law and order situation in the entire country, but also divert the federal government’s attention from the rehabilitation efforts required in the flood-affected areas to mitigating the impact on the lives of residents of the twin cities.

The petition pleaded before the court that the current conduct and plans of the PTI chairman should be examined, adding in the last few weeks or so and through his speeches and media interviews, Imran Khan had been preparing his party workers and supporters for a long march towards Islamabad.

By describing the march and protest as a “jihad”, Mr Khan was instigating and inciting the public to revolt against the government.

“This call for jihad is nothing other than waging war against the state by a party and its leader who cannot accept that he was forced out of the government through constitutional means,” the petition feared.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2022

Comments (11)
Justice
Oct 14, 2022 08:30am
In fact, country doesn't need external enemies. IK and the rest of the politicians are doing that job very well.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 14, 2022 08:41am
'Jihad' March ---- PTI leaders & supporters lack critical thinking.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Oct 14, 2022 08:51am
Nonsense . Desperation is clear on the face of this crooked imported Government. They will do whatever they can to try to stop IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Partiot
Oct 14, 2022 08:54am
When you inorganically throw a govt out, this is bound to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Pro-Democracy Pakistani
Oct 14, 2022 09:11am
The PM is trying to pick a fight. This is a provocation, trying to bring armed forces in all of this. SHAMEFUL
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 14, 2022 09:16am
Vote of no confidence has actually shattered the confidence of an over confident blatant Liar Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 14, 2022 09:17am
Pakistan does not an enemy, IK is enough for its destruction!
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Oct 14, 2022 09:20am
Why not have free and fair elections as widespread perception is that present Govt has no legitimacy at home or abroad. All crooked schemes to remove Imran Khan will backfire and create more chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali.Z.A
Oct 14, 2022 09:51am
So much fuss over a march that will never materialise. IK is too timid and couldn’t make it work on 25th May when he had immense momentum, but now even his own supporters are lethargic.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 14, 2022 09:54am
IK is doing Modi's job of spreading anarchy in the country. Modi must be very happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajpal Khalsa
Oct 14, 2022 09:58am
For 4 years when he was called a puppet by even foreign media, IK always said that HE was in charge. But now he admits he was a puppet with no power? He is the best, please make him PM for atleast another 10yrs
Reply Recommend 0

