IHC seeks report from ministry over issuance of ID card to MQM founder Altaf Hussain

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court directed the interior secretary on Wednesday to file a report after consulting the foreign affairs secretary about the issuance of an identity card to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani gave the order after the court resumed hearing on a petition filed by the MQM through Momin Khan, its former deputy convener, seeking issuance of National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to Altaf Hussain.

The National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) legal adviser told the court that Mr Hussain’s profile was not available in its records.

He said it was probable that his last card was issued before the establishment of Nadra.

The court said it was regrettable that the interior ministry had kept Altaf Hussain’s application pending since 2014.

The ministry told the IHC that it had blocked Hussain’s identity card and passport on the orders of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The court sought a report from the interior ministry and adjourned further hearing to Oct 26.

‘Unrepresented’

The MQM founder was represented in the case by the late Asma Jahangir in the Lahore High Court and since her death, he remained unrepresented.

The petition stated that in order to appoint another counsel, Mr Hussain contacted the London High Commission for attestation of the power of attorney.

But the commission refused to attest the documents, citing the absence of a Nadra certificate. There is, however, no requirement of attestation on the high commission’s website, the lawyer argued.

The application recalled that the MQM founder had applied for NICOP and renewal of his Pakistan passport in 2014.

Late Wajid Shamsul Hasan, who was then the country’s High Commissioner to London, and Foreign Office spokesperson Tasnim Aslam had confirmed this in their statements, the petitioner added.

