Driver killed, student injured in attack on school van in Swat: police

Murad Ali Khan | Fazal Khaliq | Sirajuddin Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 04:38pm
The photo shows Swat's Char Bagh area where a school van was attacked on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

The photo shows Swat’s Char Bagh area where a school van was attacked on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a school van in Swat’s Char Bagh area on Monday, killing the driver and injuring a child, according to police.

Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat, while confirming the attack, told Dawn.com that the incident occurred earlier today outside the Knowledge City School in the Guli Bagh locality.

He said there were 15 students inside the vehicle at the time of the attack.

The officer told Dawn.com that the body and injured student have been moved to the Khwazakhela Hospital, while the child — a third grader seated in the passenger seat of the van — was now out of danger.

“A contingent of the police have reached the attack site and cordoned it off. A search operation is also underway,” he said, adding that so far no one has been arrested.

In a statement later, Marwat said that the target of today’s incident was the driver of the school van and not the children.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the attack and instructed the inspector-general of the province to prepare an investigation report.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet, MNA Mohsin Dawar said that the attack should serve as a “wake-up call for the state that appears to be losing its writ in Swat once again”.

“The people of Swat have been protesting against terrorism but their voices are being ignored. Pashtuns are being thrown to the wolves again,” the lawmaker added.

Hundreds take to the streets

After the incident was reported, hundreds of students and teachers of private schools in Swat took to the streets against terrorist activities in the region.

Protesters held banners and placards bearing messages of peace as they gathered at Nishat Chowk in Mingora. They also chanted slogans demanding peace in Swat and Malakand Division.

Hundreds of students and teachers took to the streets in Swat on Monday. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq
Hundreds of students and teachers took to the streets in Swat on Monday. — Photo by Fazal Khaliq

The protesters said the law and order situation in Swat had been deteriorating for the past three months. “We know who is behind the current drama. We know why the security forces are helpless against a few so-called terrorists,” a demonstrator said.

Another protester, Zafar Shilami, said that terrorists were enemies of books, students and teachers. “But they should remember that the residents of Swat, including teachers and students, will never be subdued or scared,” he vowed.

The protesters further said that it was the state’s responsibility to ensure the security of every citizen. “However, if the state failed, we would fight a war for peace,” activist Ahmed Shah asserted.

Separately, all the teachers in Swat have vowed to initiate a campaign aimed at spreading awareness among students about the injustice and failure of the security forces. They said that all the teachers and students of Swat would now be part of every protest called by the civil society members.

Meanwhile, the Swat Private Schools Association has decided to keep schools in the district closed on Tuesday in solidarity with the victims of today’s attack.

TTA is responsible for TTP
Oct 10, 2022 03:39pm
Hold Afghanistan responsible for giving TTP refuge, nation needs to unite against this evil. Imran Khan should do jihad against this evil instead of our own country. Seal the border. Send in the military.
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Oct 10, 2022 03:40pm
PTI's militant wing TTP has been activated.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 10, 2022 03:41pm
TTPTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 10, 2022 03:43pm
Taliban are coming,start growing beards.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Oct 10, 2022 03:43pm
Imported government has no control on law and order in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Rahman
Oct 10, 2022 04:16pm
Internal security has to do with Police. Until or unless Police is trained and upgraded in numbers and skills and weapons nothing will improve. Intelligence be a totally separate department. Army is for borders. No political interference. Then in few years time we will see a visible change otherwise no one will be spared, wait for your number.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistani Overseas
Oct 10, 2022 04:18pm
Yeh jo dashay gargo hai es kay pechay wardi hai.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 10, 2022 04:26pm
Wake up NEUTRALS and stop this game! Swat is for tourism and not dirty games of Neutrals to attract American money for your housing societies and cantonments development in settled areas! This was the case previously and Swat paid a very heavy price. If you cannot protect people in Swat, then may be ask the UN to send Swat a peace keeping mission!
Reply Recommend 0
Azeem
Oct 10, 2022 04:26pm
KP is quickly turning into a big mess: attack on a school van is the latest episode. The government has been unable to pay its employees, while spending millions on free helicopter flights for Imran Khan and not spending enough to protect its people. Is this the ’Riasat e Madina’ PTI wants to give our nation if it comes back to power?!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 10, 2022 04:27pm
@asim, Have a sense. Its not a joke and Swatis has been suffering due to poorly trained PAK ARMY though they munch on our exchequer ruthlessly.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 10, 2022 04:33pm
@TTA , Afghanistan dies not give TTP refuge anymore than Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 10, 2022 04:35pm
RIP Speedy recovery for the student. Here we go again. The killing fields are back. The terrorists never went away. They were probably hidden by their families. Need to punish them severely to protect lives. No one has the right to take a life because they believe they are the only true believers.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 10, 2022 04:43pm
Neutrals are busy neutralizing IK. They should focuss on this menace and eradicate it. This is their primary job. They will be loved again from Karachi to peshawar if they just leave people to decide who they want to run the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2022 04:47pm
What a grave, gruesome, ghastly, grim, grisly, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0

