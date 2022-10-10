DAWN.COM Logo

Rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs1.95 in interbank trade

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 05:32pm

The rupee continued to show recovery in the interbank market on Monday, extending its gains against the dollar by Rs1.95.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the dollar was being traded at Rs217.70 around 12:30pm, with the rupee appreciating Rs2.22, or one per cent, against the last session’s close of Rs219.92.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, it eventually closed at Rs217.97 — up by Rs1.95 from the last session’s close or 0.89pc.

FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan attributed the rupee’s gains to exporters “bringing their proceeds into the country at a rapid pace”. This, he explained, was causing a decline in the dollar’s demand.

He also called for the dismissal of higher-ups at banks involved in the manipulation of the exchange rate and suggested that heavy fines be imposed on such banks.

“The record of their transactions should be checked and a fine of double the amount of profit they have earned should be imposed so that satta bazi (speculation) can be prevented in the future,” he said.

Moreover, the FAP chairperson foresaw the rupee making further gains in the future, expecting the interest rate to remain stable or reduce.

The State Bank of Pakistan today decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 15 per cent.

This was the first monetary policy since the appointment of Ishaq Dar as the country’s new finance czar last month and Jameel Ahmed as the central bank’s new governor in August.

According to a Dawn report, the financial sector was not expecting any change in the interest rate given unprecedented inflationary pressures.

When Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer was asked about the rupee’s appreciation, he had similar insights as Bostan.

“Since the PKR is appreciating, importers are delaying the payment and exporters are in a rush to realise forward proceeds,” he said.

‘Not viable to drag dollar down to Rs200’

Muhammad Faisal of Tresmark, a terminal that tracks the global currency market, predicted that “we [will] continue to see the rupee strengthen to the level of Rs210 per dollar”.

“While the momentum could take USD lower, to Rs200, anything below Rs210 will start hurting exports substantially,” he warned, adding that giving a free subsidy to importers through cheap dollars would add to the country’s economic woes.

“So while the rupee can be shepherded to Rs200 level, economically, it may not be viable, especially against the backdrop of regional currencies making all-time lows,” he explained.

Days after Dar was appointed the finance minister, he said the “actual value of the Pakistani rupee is less than 200 against the dollar” and vowed to bring it down.

Last week, he also insisted that the rupee’s appreciation had occurred without him even doing anything.

“I want to clarify that I can genuinely prove that its (dollar) actual value is below Rs200,” he said during a media talk on October 6.

In his previous stint as the finance czar from 2013 to 2017, Dar used the central bank to pump dollars into the market with the aim to keep the greenback’s value artificially around Rs90.

Ahsan Gul
Oct 10, 2022 10:55am
Yes, this is DAR’s magic being played with the help of foreign banks to show PKR strength. All fake and deception for the illiterate Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 10, 2022 11:09am
Good news. Hoping for stability ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 10, 2022 11:12am
Economy is coming back on track!
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Oct 10, 2022 11:18am
"Satta Bazi" should only be domain of Exchange Companies and banks should not be involved in it. Current "Satta Bazi" of some banks by running hundreds of million dollars short position in violation of SBP rules and connivance of SBP should also not be discussed as its being done under direct instructions of new Finance Minister to artificially prop up Rupee to satisfy his ego and political goals.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 10, 2022 11:22am
For some people everything is a conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:25am
Imprison Imran forever for Pakistan to prosper
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:28am
IKnomix is buried deep. Alhamdulillah
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:30am
Three and half years of insanity and stupidity has come to an end
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 10, 2022 11:31am
Keep an eye on depleting foreign reserves as well. Throwing precious dollars in market is a very bad move. Without any improvement in economic indicators, this is all false and will put the economy in further damaged state.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Oct 10, 2022 11:31am
Dar is patriotic and professional. Rupee's strength means, stability in economy. Bravo!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Oct 10, 2022 11:31am
@Ahsan Gul, Dont know about Pakistanis but your comment shows your own illiteracy of how financial institutions and markets work
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Oct 10, 2022 11:50am
These banks have made a profit through dollar manipulation in three months, twice the profit they made in the whole year. It should be investigated who is behind all this manipulation and the fine should be high enough so they do not repeat this mistake in future. Learn from Bangladesh, where all high-ups in the banks who tried to manipulate the market were charged.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 10, 2022 11:57am
@Ahsan Gul, doesnt matter. At least he is doing something.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 10, 2022 11:57am
Thanks dar sir. Finally we got rid of this PTI useless economic policies
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 10, 2022 12:04pm
Calling this fake PKR upward as stability shows clear ignorance of financial knowledge. No wonder these corrupts have been looting Pakistan as our public never caught them! Get wise to understand these financial tricks to misguide our public.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Oct 10, 2022 12:10pm
The sobs and cries of PTI fanboys are heart-shattering.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Oct 10, 2022 12:11pm
@Ahsan sb, please elaborate? How foreign banks are involved? And those people who like your comment, do they know?
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 10, 2022 12:17pm
@Bilal lahori, I didn't realise Miftah was PTI minister. as for the rupee strength, it is fake. Let him release the LC's held and you will see.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 10, 2022 12:46pm
@Ahsan Gul, the literate ones are worse they support pti So we go with the illiterates ones.atleast they believe in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 10, 2022 01:00pm
Have we given Moody’s a befitting reply yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 10, 2022 01:00pm
Economy is booming. wow.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 10, 2022 01:00pm
for a week or two just a joke with the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Oct 10, 2022 01:01pm
Dar is deceiving same as he did in the past and our novice people are happy with the deception.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 10, 2022 01:04pm
Dar the great!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Saad Ahmed
Oct 10, 2022 01:11pm
@Son of Bimran, Really, don't show the world how dumb you are, please. Keep it to yourself
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Saad Ahmed
Oct 10, 2022 01:13pm
@Saeed Awan, Ohh look, an expert is talking!! Short-term memory fools, you bunch are
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Saad Ahmed
Oct 10, 2022 01:14pm
@Bilal lahori, I thought you were referring to Miftah Ismail, but nevermind. Imbeciles will remain imbeciles
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Azam
Oct 10, 2022 01:16pm
this defies all the economic theories and practices around the world. who in the world should trust the conmen country and Crooks Island of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 10, 2022 01:36pm
This is Dars fake message to fool the people of Pakistan. He had done the same five years ago and then he laundered the money to off shore accounts and left a mess behind. This Accountant has no strategy or vision for Pakistan for the long term
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 10, 2022 01:42pm
Being a financial person fails to understand which magic wand stick Dar has which Miftha didn't.
Reply Recommend 0
Fazeel Siddiqui
Oct 10, 2022 01:49pm
Are you pushing Overseas Pakistanis towards Hawala & Hundi? SBP converts remittances and commercial banks convert RDA transfers at 215 forced predatory exchange rate defying Pakistan's economic, financial and market health which suggest 275+. I never found Malik Bostan sayings or reasoning come true, who made him FAP chairman? Seems now he speaks as Dar's spokesperson.
Reply Recommend 0
Superman
Oct 10, 2022 01:50pm
@Ahsan Gul, Agree. This is good news only for non resident Pakistanis who are cashing out their looted wealth in US dollars as fast as they can. Fooling poor hardworking people.
Reply Recommend 0
Fazeel Siddiqui
Oct 10, 2022 01:55pm
Overseas Pakistanis should stop their remittances to Pakistan and local currency RDA transfers, because all this get deposited in your accounts in local currency via SBP. From FX conversion rate to Real estate of Pakistan, all fraud. Keep your FX cash in hand.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2022 01:57pm
The rupee continued to show recovery in the interbank market on Monday, extending its gains against the dollar by more than Rs2 in the early morning session. Reserves are depleted, exports are down, remittances are falling, no flood relief money coming due to corrupt leaders, tax collection down, textile industry closing factories and we are fed manipulated dollor rates daily.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 10, 2022 01:58pm
@Fastrack, Economy is coming back on track! Economics is not your strong point, obviously u. Keep your day job
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Oct 10, 2022 02:29pm
Make Banks to Pay for the manupulation in exchage rate and be part of $ flight, and compensate the common man as it always faces the brunt.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 10, 2022 02:33pm
Corrupt government for Corrupt awam. This is how economy works in Pakistan. Cant blame to each other. 70 years musical chair
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 10, 2022 03:16pm
Ishaq Dar is a serious contender for the Nobel Prize in economics...haha
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Oct 10, 2022 03:19pm
@Ahsan Gul, while I agree with you on fake manipulation of the rate, I disagree that Pakistanis are illiterate. We all understand the moves present imported govt is making in desperation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 10, 2022 03:42pm
@Son of Bimran, You think prison for IK will make Pakistan prosper, if so what happened in the last 30 years? was there any prosperity or are you still waiting for this to happen?
Reply Recommend 0
random
Oct 10, 2022 04:05pm
It is the best performing currency,
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 10, 2022 04:18pm
How in the world is the Rupee gaining strength? Any new big investment since Ishaq Dar showed up? NO Did the overseas Pakistanis send a few extra Billion dollars to Pakistan? NO Hmmmmm Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif up to no good again. Another financial disaster into making
Reply Recommend 0
NINO
Oct 10, 2022 04:53pm
@Son of Bimran, You have presented the ultimate solution to deal with a man who has done nothing for the country during his destructive stint at politics. He loves himself more than he loves anything else; the great watch salesman!! An overseas Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
NINO
Oct 10, 2022 04:57pm
@Hashim, But you know everything and much better than Dar. It would be good to have you, sir, as finance minister .
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Oct 10, 2022 05:27pm
This is going to burst soon. It is all drama and this is not how economy will improve
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 10, 2022 06:29pm
@Ather Ahmed , Please don’t take “illiterate” as an insult. I used this term when it comes to financial international issues such as Balance of payments and how IMF computes interest. Not too many know how these crooks shave our money for their laundering.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 10, 2022 06:38pm
@Abu Bakr, reserve Bank of America, England and European countries fix currency rates on a daily bases. 1. If they buy PKR from the open market (like our SB) does with some millions of Dollars, Pounds or Euros then PKR exchange rate will be in favor. Simple Supply and Demand. Hopefully, you got it.
Reply Recommend 0

