Govt will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring: Dar

Reuters Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 07:43pm
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said Pakistan will not seek debt restructuring from Paris Club creditor nations, as he seeks to restore market confidence after a credit rating downgrade.

The new rating from Moody’s raised concerns that Pakistan could default on its foreign debt as the country contends with economic turmoil and a balance of payments crisis.

“We have decided not to go to Paris Club,” Dar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, adding that in consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif it was decided that it wasn’t in the nation’s interest to ask for a restructuring.

“We will fulfil all sovereign [debt] commitment,” he said.

Dismissing market rumours that the government might extend maturities for its bonds, Dar said the country will fulfil all multilateral, international and bond obligations.

“God willing, we will pay the bonds on time,” said Dar. “We are not extending the bond maturity.” Pakistan’s Eurobond matures in December this year.

Moody’s last week downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating from B3 into so-called junk territory at Caa1, citing external risks and concerns about its ability to secure required financing to meet its needs in the next few years.

Dar has previously said that the country will meet the requirement to raise nearly $35 billion in external financing for the 2022-23 financial year.

PM Shehbaz last month made an appeal to the Paris Club for a debt moratorium after the already struggling economy was hit by devastating floods that the government estimates will cause economic losses of up to $30bn.

Nearly 33 million people have been affected and 7.9 million displaced after flooding caused by abnormal monsoon rains.

Humza
Oct 09, 2022 07:22pm
Absurd decision, with no good, logical reasoning. Will hurt Pakistan later.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Oct 09, 2022 07:23pm
They cannot seek restructuring the debt as new elections will determine the way forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 09, 2022 07:26pm
Far the chief Accountant has no vision or strategy
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 09, 2022 07:32pm
Another "U Turner"
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Khawaja
Oct 09, 2022 07:33pm
That is where we are standing under Shahbaz Shariff JUNK status
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Maha Mad.
Oct 09, 2022 07:48pm
More borrowing is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 09, 2022 08:08pm
Experts in matters of debt
Reply Recommend 0

