DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 08, 2022

Shaheen Afridi ‘quite hopeful’ of his availability in T20 World Cup match against India: Ramiz

Abdul Ghaffar Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 11:02pm
<p>PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja speaks in the Dawn News show Replay on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja speaks in the Dawn News show Replay on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has said Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is recovering from his injury, underlining that the latter is hopeful of his availability in a high-profile T20 World Cup match against India on Oct 23.

Shaheen was ruled out of the recent T20 Asia Cup and the T20 home series against England as the medical panel had advised the bowler four to six weeks rest due to a right knee ligament injury he suffered during the Test series in Sri Lanka in July.

The arch-rivals — Pakistan and India — will lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, a day after Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney.

The 16-nation tournament will begin on October 16 with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong — one of seven venues as Australia hosts for the first time.

Speaking in the Dawn News show “Replay” today, Raja said Shaheen had informed the team management about significant improvement in his fitness.

“We were of the opinion that we will not take a risk until Shaheen is 110 per cent fit,” he said, adding knee injuries were quite “technical and sensitive”.

However, the PCB chairman quoted Shaheen as saying that he would undergo training sessions before joining the side in the important game.

‘Pakistan capable of winning the World Cup’

The PCB chief said every team was dangerous in the T20 World Cup, while maintaining that Pakistan was capable of claiming the title.

Raja said he tried to empower the captain once he became the PCB head. “We have provided the team with the best available resources to win the World Cup.”

He said opener Fakhar Zaman was recovering from his injury, while Usman Qadir suffered a hairline injury to his finger.

He described a match against India as always a test of nerves. “The Indian team has also started respecting Pakistan, especially after they realised that Pakistan can win any match against them.”

The PCB chief said the team must be spared from criticism for now as they were out on a mission to play the World Cup. He insisted that the current squad had the potential to do well in the mega tournament.

He, however, said players should not be targeted individually.

The middle order is a problem, but there are certain good things which should not be forgotten, the PCB chairman said, as he hoped a few problems would be addressed in time to come.

Raja said his administration was endeavouring hard to improve the overall system in the board.

“With the grace of God, I will prepare the best team for the future,” the PCB chief vowed.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...
‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...