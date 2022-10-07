DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 07, 2022

No internal or external agency involved in security breach at PMO: Rana Sanaullah

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 04:42pm
<p>Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday insisted that no internal or external agency was involved in the security breach at the Prime Minister’s Office that led to audio leaks, saying the probe was pointing toward “individuals” who could be involved in hacking and leaking of private conversations at the PMO.

The statement from the minister comes hours after yet another audio clip went viral on social media today, the third featuring former prime minister Imran Khan. This one centres on “buying five” and a “numbers game”.

Last week, an audio clip purportedly revealed a conversation between Imran and then principal secretary Azam Khan about the cipher — shared by Asad Majeed, the then envoy to the US — which the PTI chief has used to advance his foreign conspiracy narrative.

A day later, another clip surfaced — supposedly a continuation of the conversation in the previous recording — purportedly featuring PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussing the “foreign conspiracy” cipher with the former premier and ex-principal secretary.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, the minister said an investigation into the security breach at the PMO had reached its conclusion, adding it would be decided later if its report would be made public.

“A comprehensive report is being presented to the prime minister and the recommendations in the report will be implemented as soon as the PM issues directives in this regard.”

The minister said it had been decided that cyber security protocols should be defined at a high level and whatever equipment was needed for security should be bought.

“However, I am categorically saying that no hostile or internal agency is involved in this. Nowadays, technology has advanced so much that hacking a telephone call is not a herculean task anymore.”

Sanaullah said people were often involved in such activities for money. “But I straightaway deny that any agency is involved in the security breach of the PMO.”

Azadi March 2.0

Commenting on the PTI’s planned long march on Islamabad, he said there were court decisions that barred rallies in the Red Zone. Some spots have been designated for rallies and public gatherings, he added.

The minister underlined that the PTI must file an application with relevant authorities and seek permission for a public gathering at venues which were officially allowed. “In that case, we will fully facilitate them, including providing them security.”

However, the minister added, if the PTI caravan arrives in the capital with the intent to “hijack” the city, they will be stopped “with full force”.

To a question, he said PTI leaders Saifullah Nyazee and Amir Zaman were not appearing in the foreign funding case, hence they had been taken into protective custody for interrogation, adding they might be arrested after due diligence, if needed.

The minister also called out Imran for “building a false narrative before the nation and harming entire foreign policy and diplomatic matters”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...
‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...