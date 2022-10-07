DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 07, 2022

Rizwan the man again as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in T20 tri-series opener

AFP Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 11:38am
<p>Mohammad Rizwan in action during the first innings of opener T20 tri-series match against Bangladesh in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. — Photo courtesy: PCB Twitter</p>

Mohammad Rizwan in action during the first innings of opener T20 tri-series match against Bangladesh in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. — Photo courtesy: PCB Twitter

Mohammad Rizwan underlined why he will be a key weapon for Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup, top-scoring in a 21-run win over Bangladesh in Christchurch on Friday.

Rizwan maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan posted 167-5, before restricting their opponents to 146-8.

It was the opening match of a week-long tournament, which also includes hosts New Zealand. All three teams are using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, Rizwan batted through the innings in cold conditions at Hagley Oval, tallying seven fours and two sixes in a chanceless 50-ball knock.

It was the 30-year-old’s 21st half-century in the format, continuing his form from last month’s T20 series against England, when he compiled a series-leading 316 runs.

His average in the format of 54.34 stands alone among the top 150 run-scorers. The next best is India’s Virat Kohli (50.84).

Rizwan’s best support on a tricky, two-paced wicket came from Shan Masood (31 off 22 balls), following an opening stand of 52 with captain Babar Azam (22 off 25) while Taskin Ahmed (2-25) was Bangladesh’s best bowler.

Rizwan said being patient after being sent in laid the foundation for a winning score.

“Early on the ball was a little bit grippy but me and the skipper decided to keep things simple,” he said.

“We did very well but I thought we were 10 to 15 runs short on this kind of pitch.

“After that, the bowlers bowled very well to the plan.”

Bangladesh’s chase tailed off after Liton Das (35) and Afif Hossain (25) put on a slick 50 for the third wicket from 34 balls.

Some late hitting from Yasir Ali (42 not out) restored respectability while speedster Mohammad Wasim (3-24) enjoyed late success with the yorker.

Players from both teams regularly slipped on a surface made hard by unexpected weather conditions earlier in the week.

A cold blast left ground staff sweeping snow from the covers and outfield on Thursday morning.

Temperatures hovered around a relatively warm 12 degrees Celsius (54F) throughout the match, the earliest ever staged in a New Zealand home season.

New Zealand will play Pakistan on Saturday and Bangladesh on Sunday, both at the same venue.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mann
Oct 07, 2022 09:33am
Over rated batsman.
Reply Recommend 0
Asli Khan
Oct 07, 2022 09:46am
@Mann, Get well soon!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 07, 2022 09:52am
England recently Beat Weak Pakistan team.
Reply Recommend 0
surinder kumar chopra
Oct 07, 2022 10:06am
One of the best if not the best batsman. Most reliable.
Reply Recommend 0
Flyer
Oct 07, 2022 10:51am
@Mann, no hope of recovery .
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam ali
Oct 07, 2022 10:52am
Make Rizwan captain.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 07, 2022 10:57am
@M. Emad , Pakistan just beat helpless B-desh. SA beat India. Well better teams win :)
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 07, 2022 10:58am
Bangladesh is not fit as a test cricket playing team. Even beaten by Afghanistan, should play minor leagues.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another U-turn?
Updated 07 Oct, 2022

Another U-turn?

The PTI’s decision to take back its resignations could herald a twist in the tussle playing out in Islamabad.
Renewed TTP threat
07 Oct, 2022

Renewed TTP threat

THE interior ministry’s call for ‘extreme vigilance’ and instructions to security forces to conduct ‘search...
Women’s gala in GB
07 Oct, 2022

Women’s gala in GB

REGRESSIVE forces, once again, nearly had their way — this time in Gilgit-Baltistan. A three-day sporting gala for...
‘Draconian’ law
06 Oct, 2022

‘Draconian’ law

THE debate over what it means to be ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ has reignited after the incumbent Supreme Court ...
Welcome clarity
Updated 06 Oct, 2022

Welcome clarity

There needs to be consensus amongst all political actors that matters of governance should be the exclusive domain of civilians.
Car purchases
06 Oct, 2022

Car purchases

IF we are in the market to buy a new car, we end up paying a significantly large amount as premium over the sticker...