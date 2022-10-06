DAWN.COM Logo

In joint NA session, President Alvi urges lawmakers to ‘end polarisation’ and decide election date together

Dawn.com | Fahad Chaudhry Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 10:12pm
<p>President Arif Alvi addresses a joint session of the parliament on Thursday. — Photo by National Assembly/Twitter</p>

President Dr Arif Alvi, in an address to the joint session of the Parliament on Thursday, called on politicians to end growing polarisation in the country and decide on an election date by coming together.

“People can only be united if politicians are united,” he said, highlighting that eliminating differences was the “need of the hour”.

The joint session of the National Assembly today was called in line with articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

The session was sparsely attended, with the majority of MNAs missing from both benches. Those in attendance were seen freely mingling and talking amongst one another while the president was speaking.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed chanted slogans calling for MNA Ali Wazir’s production orders to be issued, even as the president continued speaking. He later staged a protest in front of the NA speaker’s rostrum with Senator Tahir Bizenjo and MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

At the outset of his address today, the president expressed that the biggest problem Pakistan was facing today was the catastrophic floods that wreaked havoc across the country and rendered millions homeless.

“I want to felicitate the Pakistan Army for helping victims while sacrificing their lives. The federal and provincial governments, PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority), and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) all worked hard on the ground. I thank all of them.”

Dr Alvi pointed out that if the relief work was not done on time, the human and economic losses from the floods would have been higher.

Pakistan’s contribution to global warming was not even 1 per cent, but the country was suffering the most, he said. “I want to commend agencies and the government for the way they worked. I believe they deserve commendation.”

The president said that the disastrous floods had damaged crops spread over acres and underscored the need for crop insurance.

“Agriculture is our economic backbone. We must look towards countries that are progressing in this sector.

“The Netherlands is 19 times smaller than Pakistan but it progressed so much on the agricultural front, and my country should have progressed more in this field. If we adopt a scientific approach, Pakistan can beat the world,” he stated.

Dr Alvi also said that the recent floods had, once again, raised the demand for building dams.

‘Ties with US improving’

Talking about foreign affairs in his speech today, the president lauded the government for improving ties with the United States, saying that the country had been a “good friend” to Pakistan.

“We have seen ups and downs but the US is a big market for our goods. We want to improve ties on mutual understanding. The government is striving for it and I commend this.”

Dr Alvi also underscored the importance of Pakistan’s ties with China. “I believe the Pakistan-China friendship is a real one and CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) is an example of it.”

The president went on that Pakistan’s stance on Ukraine was clear and the country expected ties with Europe to strengthen.

Talking about Afghanistan, he said: “We have a clear position that we want peace there. Taliban have promised that their soil will not be used against terrorism and we expect everyone to keep their word.”

Dr Alvi went on that Pakistan wanted a “broad-based government” in the neighbouring country.

About India, he said that Pakistan desired better ties with India but only after a resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “We believe Hindutva mindset and Islamophobia are being exported and I want India to not do this because it has an impact.”

The economy

President Alvi, while talking about the economy, stressed the maintenance of balance.

“Pakistan should stand on its feet. We need hard work. We don’t have oil reserves, but we have land and gold. We need to stand up. We reached a growth of up to 5.9pc and it shows we have capacity.”

The president also highlighted political stability and urged the government to work harder to contain inflation.

He said the dollar-rupee parity was worrisome but hoped that it would soon be tackled.

“Every chamber I speak to demand continuation in policies. Even if the governments change, policies should continue,” Alvi added.

Fake news

The president highlighted that the entire world was upset with fake news.

Referring to the recent audio leaks, he said that private conversations should not be made available out in the public and they should stay “where they belong”.

Talking about the freedom of media, the president underlined that it was an important part of the freedom of democracy. “I want to bring this to the government’s attention because it is extremely important.”

He also said that social media was booming and this should be used as a source of knowledge. “These things won’t be fixed through force. We just need to be careful about it.”

‘Work on EVMs should continue’

At one point during his address, the president also called for the continuation of the work on electronic voting machines (EVM). “I believe we should work on this and not delay it.”

A view of the joint sitting of the parliament as the president delivers his address. — Picture via NA Twitter
He said that people claim the last free and fair elections in the country were held in 1970, adding that most of the people didn’t trust the election results.

“How would stability come when you keep challenging all election results?”

He further demanded that overseas Pakistanis — who he said send $30 billion to the country— should be given their voting rights.

“Of all these people, only 5-10pc are dual nationals. The parliament and Supreme Court have also recommended giving them voting rights. You should ensure no cheating takes place, and this right has to be given.”

Education and health

Bringing the parliament’s attention towards education, Dr Alvi warned against neglecting the youth as he called for the inclusion of children who were out of school. “Members of parliament must focus on this.

“I have spoken to ulema that mosques should have sessions to provide school education. If you can’t provide education to children, give them skills,” he highlighted.

The president said that online education could be used for infusing knowledge among the youth. “There are good educational institutions that can help in this initiative.”

Pakistan also needed to build a mechanism to provide employment to the people, he added.

In the field of science and technology, Alvi stressed that children needed to be prepared for the future. “Several smaller countries are ahead of Pakistan in cyber power while our policies are weak in this respect.”

Our defence establishment needed cyber power to protect the utilities and financial institutions, he said, adding that in the future, wars would be fought in the cyber world, hence, Pakistan needed to focus on that.

Moving to the health sector, President Alvi emphasised the provision of contraceptives, saying that when economies improved, family sizes shrunk.

Also, stunting was another problem Pakistan was facing.

Furthermore, he appreciated the Benazir Income Support Programme and Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation Programme for their performance. He also thanked the Bill Gates Foundation for its polio eradication efforts in the country.

During his speech, Dr Alvi particularly highlighted the importance of curing diseases linked to mental illnesses stressing that there were society’s “silent killers”.

“We need to make cures affordable and increase the number of medical practitioners. We need to raise awareness about telehealth helplines and educate the poor segments of our society regarding it.”

Moreover, the president said that women should be given chances to work in public offices and urged lawmakers to work on eliminating harassment.

Bilawal demands Alvi’s impeachment

After the president’s address, Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter and demanded Alvi’s impeachment.

“President Arif Alvi’s complicit in unconstitutional efforts to sabotage vote of no confidence, violating the Constitution and his oath in order to undermine transfer of power,” he said.

Therefore, Bilawal added, the PPP joined allies in boycotting his address. “We demand efforts to impeach him must begin as soon as possible.”

Comments (40)
Asma
Oct 06, 2022 06:03pm
Lol sindh govt busy looting people and neutrals doing whT they do best. Nothing
Reply Recommend 0
De de
Oct 06, 2022 06:27pm
Full software update and root canal procedure complete. But I think it's a farce. He is playing a nice game. Root canal procedure will start soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 06, 2022 06:31pm
Outstanding Speech by President Arif Alvi. His emphasis on acquiring Science And Technology and its use in Pakistan reminded me of the great Sir Syed Ahmad Khan who had bluntly said that Muslims would not achieve anything in life if they didn't progress primarily in this field.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu-beeree
Oct 06, 2022 06:39pm
Election should happen on time. There is no need to rush.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Oct 06, 2022 06:39pm
What a third rate hypocrite. Another first for Pakistan. A party political president.
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Oct 06, 2022 06:39pm
Can everyone say NO to political engineering
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 06, 2022 06:59pm
Tell the lawmakers they need to stop bribing the system and let the people have a vote, if not people will take to the streets as they are not fools and fully aware of this crooked Government.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam , USA
Oct 06, 2022 07:01pm
The post of President is a useless position . The Senate Chairman should act like President ! Save some money !
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 06, 2022 07:02pm
I wonder how everyone in pk can continue to think that they can have election on loan under imf lockup wih worst inflation and devaluation rate in 75 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanstl
Oct 06, 2022 07:03pm
Clear signs of damage control before November. Honorable Juges and Mr President all speaking the same instructed script.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 06, 2022 07:03pm
Won’t happen until neutrals let looters off the hook
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 06, 2022 07:52pm
It is despicable to note that the President is suggesting something to accommodate his party with something that is not in line with the constitution. Let the assemblies carry on the way they are, for the sake of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 06, 2022 07:53pm
ECP decides the election dates not law makers. PTI President should know this.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 06, 2022 07:56pm
Alvi should act like President of Pakistan and not like President of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Oct 06, 2022 08:07pm
Abandoned by his own party, this president has no legitimacy and should resign!
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 06, 2022 08:10pm
On one hand Alvi is commending govt role in improving relationship with USA and on the other his master Niazi is talking non sense with that cipher thing. Don't know who to trust within this lot
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Oct 06, 2022 08:16pm
The session was sparsely attended and those attending were were also just mingling and talking, this shows the seriousness of these so called law makers who just attend to say hi, hello goodbye, CU in the evening at the restaurant. This Parliament is of absolute no use.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 06, 2022 08:17pm
PTI wants election date to be decided on the street. He does not understand his own party.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Oct 06, 2022 08:18pm
President Arif Alvi speech was comprehensive. He touched almost all subjects that are important for national interest. It is unfortunate that those in Parliaments are not appeared serious about the directions the president has given.
Reply Recommend 0
DIGGER DOWN UNDER
Oct 06, 2022 08:30pm
Very impressive and passionate speech by President Arif Alvi. I wish the Pakistan President a long life full of vitality, health and happiness. Best wishes for Pakistan and the Pakistani people.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 06, 2022 08:31pm
Alvi is still acting like an agent of PTI and showing affinity to PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 08:32pm
Good president and good speech. Honest and professional
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Oct 06, 2022 08:39pm
Alvi is taking about ending polarization, has he spoken to IK yet who started the whole polarization.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz Uddin
Oct 06, 2022 08:44pm
In invisible hands wish continuity of polarization. Unfortunately
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 06, 2022 08:45pm
@De de, You are absolutely right, Alvi is playing a game. It is the current PM’s decision whether to call for elections since the current mandate is until November 2023. Alvi is trying to back his boss, IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Oct 06, 2022 08:48pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , Unfortunately, Alvi has lost credibility with PDM by being an IK partisan and refusing to administer the oath of office to the PM Shahbaz. despite Supreme Court decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 06, 2022 08:53pm
When I know I will lose elections, then why should I agree to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Khurram Shahid
Oct 06, 2022 08:55pm
he has very weak personality, with not much read and no international experience, this wont work for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 08:57pm
No date for elections should be decided upon Imran Khan's wishes, demands, threats or blackmail - enough is enough - this obsessed narcaccist has been conspiring against Pakistan - Khan's prime objective is to destabilise and divide Pakistan - Khan's only satisfaction is if he is PM...
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad - Karachi
Oct 06, 2022 08:58pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , Well said, only young Bilawal Bhutto can make a difference if he gets a chance in next elections as Pakistan’s next Prime Minister follow his Mom’s Nana’s steps. Please pray for him and his political party to wins next elections sometime in 2023.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 06, 2022 09:05pm
What a day. President is addressing the same parliament that he dissolved by himself on the instructions of the IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Maqbool Arshad
Oct 06, 2022 09:32pm
Excellent speech He has addressed most issues fairly Need to address population explosion After this speech Bilawal comments are uncalled for
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 06, 2022 09:34pm
Great message, wrong crowd
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 06, 2022 09:45pm
PTI is blind to see him as a part of existing setup of their so called IMPORTED GOVT.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Oct 06, 2022 09:53pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , He's the president of PTI not Pakistan. You never know he would again start projecting PTI on TV as president.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Oct 06, 2022 10:08pm
@Fragile State , even if they bribed all PTI members to vote against Imran, it still wouldn't have mattered, PDM had enough votes without the help of Lotay.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal A Memon
Oct 06, 2022 10:09pm
@Taj Ahmad - Karachi , so Bilawal can continue corruption of his dad!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal A Memon
Oct 06, 2022 10:15pm
@Asma, shame on ppp, Murad Shah, Zardari, and Bilawal
Reply Recommend 0
Ad
Oct 06, 2022 10:42pm
@Truth be told, sure if ur party stays it's constitutional
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd Khan
Oct 06, 2022 10:51pm
These hooligans and goons are lawmakers of the country. How shameful, they cannot even respect the President of the country speaking!
Reply Recommend 0

