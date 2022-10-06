DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-cop kills 22 children, 12 others in Thailand daycare mass shooting

Reuters Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 03:31pm
<p>People gather outside of a daycare centre’s scene of a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand on October 6, 2022. —Sakdipat Boonsom/Handout via Reuters</p>

People gather outside of a daycare centre's scene of a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand on October 6, 2022. —Sakdipat Boonsom/Handout via Reuters

A former policeman killed 34 people including 22 children in a gun rampage at a daycare centre in eastern Thailand on Thursday, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself, police said.

Police identified the attacker as a former member of the force who was dismissed from his post last year over drug allegations. He was facing trial on a drugs charge and had been in court in the hours before the shooting, police said.

District police official Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya cited witnesses as saying the gunman was also seen wielding a knife in the attack in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman arrived, fewer than usual, as heavy rain had kept many people away, district official Jidapa Boonsom, who was working in a nearby office at the time, told Reuters.

“The shooter came in around lunch time and shot four or five officials at the childcare centre first,” said Jidapa, adding that among them was a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

At first people thought the shots were fireworks, she said.

Officials and authorities guard the gate of a daycare centre as people wait, after a mass shooting, in Uthai Sawan, Nong Bua Lamphu Province, Thailand in thisscreengrab taken from video on October 6, 2022.—TPBS/Reuters
Officials and authorities guard the gate of a daycare centre as people wait, after a mass shooting, in Uthai Sawan, Nong Bua Lamphu Province, Thailand in thisscreengrab taken from video on October 6, 2022.—TPBS/Reuters

“It’s really shocking. We were very scared and running to hide once we knew it was shooting. So many children got killed, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The gunman forced his way into a locked room where children were sleeping, Jidapa said. She said she thought he killed children there with a knife.

Videos posted on social media showed sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood.

Reuters could not immediately authenticate the footage.

Police spokesperson Paisan Luesomboon told broadcaster ThaiPBS the gunman had been at a court hearing in connection with a drug case earlier on Thursday and had gone to the daycare centre to find his child, but the child was not there.

This handout from the Facebook page of Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau shows a picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery.—AFP
This handout from the Facebook page of Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau shows a picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery.—AFP

“He was already stressed and when he couldn’t find his child he was more stressed and started shooting,” Paisan said, adding that he had then driven home and killed his wife and child there before taking his own life.

Gun laws are strict in Thailand, where possession of an illegal firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, but ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region.

Illegal weapons, many brought in from strife-torn neighbouring countries, are common.

However, mass shootings are rare. In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

Comments (11)
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2022 01:20pm
Once somebody said in the US, after McDonald shooting that, now the people would continue shooting for fun, just to create records of more killings by them!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 01:26pm
What a gigantic, gruesome, grisly, grave, grim, ghastly, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
GettingThere
Oct 06, 2022 01:33pm
What's happening in this world. Such saddening and shocking incident. Poor kids killed, teachers killed. Their families must be going through hell. Needless bloodshed. Stabbing children! Sick :(
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 06, 2022 02:05pm
Horrible.
Reply Recommend 0
Faheem
Oct 06, 2022 02:13pm
Heart Breaking...End of World Run-UP Started..
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 06, 2022 02:28pm
Heartbreaking. RIP innocent souls
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Oct 06, 2022 04:07pm
Drug effect!!
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Oct 06, 2022 04:13pm
We heard of fashion spree Now its shooting soree?? What's happening to the world . Same trends same manifestos.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 06, 2022 06:39pm
Horrible. Absolutely horrible.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 06, 2022 06:40pm
What is the world coming to. Absolutely senseless.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Oct 06, 2022 09:22pm
Depression in Asian countries increasing day by day.
Reply Recommend 0

