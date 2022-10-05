DAWN.COM Logo

India bars lawmaker from travelling to Pakistan

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 09:56am
Rashtriya Janata Dal’s MP Manoj K. Jha. — Photo courtesy: The Indian Express
NEW DELHI: India’s Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission to an opposition parliamentarian to travel to Pakistan where he was to participate in a conference to remember human rights legend Asma Jahangir, The Hindu said on Tuesday.

“I wanted to participate in the meet out of respect for Asma Jahangir who all her life fought for the rights of minorities in Pakistan,” Rashtriya Janata Dal’s MP Manoj K. Jha told the paper.

The party was founded by firebrand leader Lalu Prsad Yadav, a steadfast critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Hindu said the MEA on Monday denied political clearance to Mr Jha to visit Pakistan for delivering a lecture on “role of political parties in upholding democratic rights” at the 4th Asma Jahangir Conference scheduled for Oct 22 and 23.

Mr Jha had received a joint invitation from the Asma Jahangir Foundation, AGHS Legal Aid Cell, Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan. The late Asma Jahangir was a well-known figure who fought for human rights in Pakistan.

Manoj Jha was invited to a conference in memory of ‘human rights legend’ Asma Jahangir

Indian MPs are required to seek political clearance from the MEA and clearance under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 to accept foreign hospitality from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MEA sent a one-line reply: “Ministry of External Affairs has examined the proposal. Clearance from political angle is declined.”

Mr Jha expressed his disappointment thus: “It is deeply unfortunate that I was denied permission. I wanted to participate in the seminar out of respect for Asma Jahangir who all her life fought for the minorities’ rights in Pakistan,” Mr Jha told The Hindu.

The invitation extended by the foundation to Mr Jha said the seminar seeks to discuss strengthening democratic institutions, freedom of expression and right to dissent. It was also going to deliberate on the role of the judiciary in protecting the Constitution, strengthening democracy and fundamental rights of all citizens and freedom of religion and belief in the context of shrinking tolerance for diversity.

Rights activists from both sides have been compelled to use the internet to hold joint conferences on bilateral peace and democracy. It was not clear if the organisers were planning to involve Mr Jha in an online discussion.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2022

Justice
Oct 05, 2022 10:00am
Safety of lawmakers is of utmost importance to Indian Govt. The rest come later.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Oct 05, 2022 10:02am
Unfortunately mindset will never change !
Reply Recommend 0
KannadaBoy
Oct 05, 2022 10:21am
Indian MEA is within its right…
Reply Recommend 0
Loveday
Oct 05, 2022 10:35am
Manoj jha is a cheap politician.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 05, 2022 10:42am
He should know the plight of minorities in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ric
Oct 05, 2022 10:51am
People to people contact is a safety valve in the less-than-friendly relationship between the two nations. Can't see how this serves India's interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 05, 2022 11:04am
Good move by India
Reply Recommend 0
Shah Alam
Oct 05, 2022 11:05am
@Shaun , and in India aswell.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 05, 2022 11:14am
India is no more a democratic and secular country
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 05, 2022 11:16am
By not giving political clearance to Rashtriya Janata Dal’s MP Manoj K, Indian govt has once again retreated that it does not allow people to people contact across both sides of the borders which will change the political atmosphere between the two neighbouring countries. The issues between Pakistan and India could not be resolved by the armed forces as both countries are nuclear but both countries could come closer to each other by enhancing people to people contact between the two countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Oct 05, 2022 11:18am
What do you expect from coward Hindutva ideologues who carry utmost hate and poison in their blood.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Ansari
Oct 05, 2022 11:19am
Another proof that India is no more democracy rather electoral autocracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 05, 2022 11:33am
What a calamity? He could be a spy master!!
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Oct 05, 2022 11:34am
Indians only understand the language of Chinese not peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Oct 05, 2022 11:48am
What about issues of minorities muslims in your country. You are free to protest being in opposition
Reply Recommend 0
arslan_munir
Oct 05, 2022 11:58am
if you care for your life, safety, security etc why not ? To be appreciated, as the government is proactive.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 05, 2022 12:02pm
Good going India. Insecure mindset for the world to see.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 12:05pm
@Justice, The prison chief in IOKashmir would like to have a word with you
Reply Recommend 0
Ind
Oct 05, 2022 12:07pm
He should at least attend remotely
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 05, 2022 12:11pm
Wait. Can a country deny its citizens the right to travel to other countries? Just curious. Are there laws in place to deny movement like this? Anyone know about similar restrictions on travel in other countries?
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Oct 05, 2022 12:12pm
What a sad indictment of this Indian Government. Asma Jahangir was an incredible figure who gained world wide attention and support for a reasoned and brave stand on human rights despite real and on-going threats to her and her family and was not a political figure in any sense of tricky Indo-Pak relations. Surely the powers that be in New Delhi are not that fragile and frightened of what one MP might do or say during a cross-border visit that would have nothing to do with politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 05, 2022 12:21pm
There's that 'incredible" India for you - the self-styled so-called ''largest democracy" in the World.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 05, 2022 12:30pm
BJP is like poison for the region.
Reply Recommend 0
dogo
Oct 05, 2022 12:41pm
@Anonymouseee, Thats a joke of the day
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad
Oct 05, 2022 12:44pm
He should ha e been allowed to go. Asma was a beacon of light in a very dark world. But Jha's party is the most corrupt india. The leader Lalu Yadav has been convicted of many many many scams.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Ahmed
Oct 05, 2022 12:53pm
Its laughable to see that we stooped to such low that we invited Indian lawmakers to Pakistan to commemorate a 'Human Rights activist', these are the very people who're responsible for Human Rights violations in IoK!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 01:03pm
Tangible sights and terrible sounds of world's top false, feign, sham, shame, frail, feeble, feint, futile, freaky and fake democracy called Republic of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 05, 2022 01:06pm
Handlers must visit
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 05, 2022 01:35pm
Fascists are always insecure.
Reply Recommend 0

