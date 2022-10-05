DAWN.COM Logo

25 dead after wedding bus falls into gorge in India's Uttarakhand

AFP Published October 5, 2022 Updated October 5, 2022 11:52am
Accident scene in Uttarakhand. — Photo courtesy: The Hindustan Times
Accident scene in Uttarakhand. — Photo courtesy: The Hindustan Times

At least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in northern India, police said on Wednesday.

The vehicle was travelling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it careened over an edge and plunged at least 500 metres with around 45 people onboard.

“Twenty people have been rescued,” the state's top police official Ashok Kumar told AFP.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “all possible assistance” would be given to the survivors.

“In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Fatal road accidents are common in Uttarakhand, which encompasses part of the Indian Himalayas and is home to numerous religious pilgrimage sites.

Nearly two dozen people were killed in June when their bus plunged into a gorge while en route to a shrine to the Hindu deity Yamuna, north of the state capital Dehradun.

India accounts for 11 per cent of the global road death toll despite only having one per cent of the world's vehicles, according to a World Bank report released last year.

The same report estimated 150,000 car crash fatalities in India annually, or one person every four minutes.

It added that road crashes cost the Indian economy around $75 billion each year, with medical expenses and loss of income driving many accident survivors into poverty.

Comments (7)
Karadi Khan
Oct 05, 2022 12:00pm
Rest in Peace
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 05, 2022 12:37pm
Tangible sights and terrible sounds of one of the most backward countries in the world wherein, its helpless, feeble, weak, poor, trifle and hapless masses are forced to use medieval era and time transportation systems with zero safety and security standards still in operation. However, akin to Israel, its powerful propaganda machinery aided and abetted by its racist, bigot, liar, prejudiced and biased ruling junta in old and new Delhi is busy misleading the world to prove otherwise.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakpro
Oct 05, 2022 12:51pm
Super power India thinks that their dirt roads are highways
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Oct 05, 2022 12:58pm
Very tragic ... :(
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 05, 2022 01:02pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you’ve low IQ.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 05, 2022 01:36pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 05, 2022 02:05pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0

