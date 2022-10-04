DAWN.COM Logo

Majority of Bangladesh without power after grid failure

AFP Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 05:59pm
<p>A pharmaceutical shop uses candle lights to serve customers during countrywide blackout in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 4. — Reuters</p>

At least 130 million people in Bangladesh were without power on Tuesday afternoon after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, the government’s power utility company said.

More than 80 per cent of the country was hit by the sudden outage shortly after 2 pm local time, according to the Power Development Board.

Apart from some locations in Bangladesh’s northwest, “the rest of the country is without power”, agency spokesman Shamim Ahsan told AFP.

Ahsan said 130m people or more were without electricity and it remained unclear what had caused the fault.

“It is still under investigation,” he said, adding that a technical malfunction was the likely reason.

Junior technology minister Zunaid Palak said on Facebook that power would be restored by 8pm in the capital Dhaka, itself home to more than 22m people.

Bangladesh has suffered a major power crisis in recent months as a result of higher global energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Public anger has intensified over lengthy blackouts in the South Asian nation, which is struggling to pay for enough imported diesel and gas to meet electricity demand.

Bangladesh last witnessed a major unscheduled blackout in November 2014, when around 70pc of the country went without power for nearly 10 hours.

Comments (8)
Ali
Oct 04, 2022 06:36pm
It is actually a grid disaster, 60% of country is out of power, this technical glitch has arisen again. because of poor maintenance and lack of replacement parts
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 04, 2022 07:30pm
It must have hurt their export garment industry.
Anonymouseee
Oct 04, 2022 08:10pm
Stay strong our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters.
Bareerah Fatima
Oct 04, 2022 08:21pm
Dont worry about them, they will resolve it. Apni fikar karo...
Constantine
Oct 04, 2022 08:35pm
Still doing better than Pakistan.
Constantine
Oct 04, 2022 08:36pm
@ Mansur Ul Haque, “ It must have hurt their export garment industry”- happy about that are we. Well they’re still richer and doing better than your country.
Shaun
Oct 04, 2022 09:32pm
@Constantine, Very true. Not begging like others.
M. Emad
Oct 04, 2022 10:34pm
Bangladesh imports 2,500 MW electricity from India began in December 2022. Shri Gautam Adani's Godda Thermal Power plant will supply 1,500 MW.
