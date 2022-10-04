DAWN.COM Logo

Prison chief killed in India-occupied Kashmir as Amit Shah visits

Reuters | Dawn.com Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 01:13pm

The chief of the prison service in India-occupied Kashmir has been murdered, police said on Tuesday, as the powerful interior minister visited the disputed Himalayan region.

The body of Hemant Kumar Lohia, 57, the region’s director general of prisons, was found at his home on Monday night in the Jammu region, police said.

Police said a household helper was the main suspect but the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a group that emerged after India reorganised the disputed territory into two federally administered territories in 2019, said it had targeted and killed Lohia.

“This is just a beginning of such high-profile operations,” the PAFF said in a statement on social media, adding that the killing was a “small gift” to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in occupied Kashmir on Monday on a three-day visit.

The authenticity of the PAFF statement could not be immediately verified.

Senior police officer Mukesh Singh said Lohia’s throat had been cut and his body bore burns. The initial investigation suggested it was not a “terror act” but police were investigating, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based NDTV reported that police had taken Lohia’s household helper into custody.

Police have blamed groups like the PAFF for targeted killing but fighters have not killed any security official of Lohia’s seniority in recent years.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 12:52pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 04, 2022 12:53pm
Free Kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 04, 2022 12:55pm
Kashmiris freedom struggles will continue until freedom from oppressors!
Reply Recommend 0
Ceekay
Oct 04, 2022 01:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, meaning? You sow to give life not to take. So comments incompatible! Right!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 04, 2022 01:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Buy now time to reap
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Oct 04, 2022 01:35pm
This is just the beginning.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 04, 2022 01:37pm
India doesn't negotiate with terrorists and murderers,report in few days on how this cowardly crime is avanged.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 04, 2022 02:09pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Civilian
Oct 04, 2022 02:15pm
Freedom fighters
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Aizaz Bokhari
Oct 04, 2022 02:20pm
Oppression cannot survive long. Freedom will be achieved.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 02:35pm
India is a prison of nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 02:38pm
@Aragon, Kashmir shall overcome. Hindutva terrorists cannot do anything they are not already doing.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mohsin Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 02:44pm
Begnning of a history. Before the independence of Subcnontinent same incidence happened in the KALA PANI jail (an island in Indian Ocean). After that incidince British intellectuals and heiarchy mentally decided to quit Subcontinent.
Reply Recommend 0
Term
Oct 04, 2022 02:45pm
Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Oct 04, 2022 02:54pm
@Aragon,: In this epoch, any colonial adventure cannot succeed and this has to be the case in Kashmir for its freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 04, 2022 03:18pm
@Moud , the colonial misadventure began in 2019... its fruits are only now showing.
Reply Recommend 0
Guru
Oct 04, 2022 04:18pm
This is not freedom struggle.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 04, 2022 04:47pm
Good opportunity for policemen wives , do the necessary and blame it on PAAF
Reply Recommend 0
Sonam
Oct 04, 2022 04:49pm
Modi will fix it soon for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 04, 2022 05:37pm
India learned nothing from soviet union and its occupation of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 04, 2022 05:38pm
He does not even look kashmiri, what is he doing there far away from his nation of Bihar.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Oct 04, 2022 05:42pm
The gift shall be repaid in kind.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Oct 04, 2022 05:45pm
Its a wonderful day.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 04, 2022 06:04pm
Same is about to happen in occupied Pakistan which is also struggling for Azaadi
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 04, 2022 07:52pm
@Sonam, You cannot impose caste system on a civilized society.
Reply Recommend 0

