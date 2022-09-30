DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 30, 2022

Weekly inflation rises to 30.62pc

Tahir Sherani Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 04:08pm

Weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ending on September 29 increased to 30.62 per cent year-on-year, mainly because of a drastic rise in the prices of essential food items, including tomatoes and onions, and fuel.

However, the inflation figure was far below the record high of 45.5pc measured for the week that ended on September 1. Last week, inflation was measured at 29.28pc.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday showed that inflation increased 0.94pc week-on-week.

The SPI monitors the prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week, the prices of 20 items increased, those of 10 items decreased while 21 items remained unchanged.

Highest YoY rise

  • Tomatoes: 224.2pc
  • Onions: 139.03pc
  • Diesel: 105.12pc
  • Petrol: 91.87pc
  • Pulse Gram: 74.56pc

Highest WoW rise

  • Onions: 47.77pc
  • Tomatoes: 30.29pc
  • Lipton Tea: 2.50pc
  • Bread: 1.74pc
  • Washing Soap: 1.13pc

Highest WoW decline

  • LPG: 4.14pc
  • Flour: 2.99pc
  • Pulse Masoor: 1.59pc
  • Bananas: 1.5pc
  • Cooking oil 5 litres: 1.12pc

In its Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for September, the finance ministry said Pakistan was facing a severe economic and humanitarian crisis due to the devastating floods this year.

It noted that food inflation was not only a domestic issue as prices had risen internationally. It added, however, that the floods had exacerbated the domestic situation.

“Pakistan’s external environment faces rising challenges. Recent floods brought on by extremely strong monsoon rains have negatively impacted crops, altering the economic outlook mostly through agriculture performance.”

The government was alleviating the effects of the rupee’s depreciation and agricultural destruction by prompt measures, including countering price speculation and providing sufficient supplies by allowing trade from neighbouring countries, it said.

“Still, the risk of second-round effects of recent inflationary shocks persists which may work themselves through the markets. It can also be observed that in recent years, the month of August shows a positive seasonality in the MoM (month-on-month) inflation rate. All in all, September may show a halt to the recent drastic accelerations of the YoY inflation rate,” it added.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Avenfield relief
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Avenfield relief

Accountability cannot continue to be treated like a revolving door in which politicians can be shoved in or pulled out on a whim.
Dar’s plans
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Dar’s plans

For starters, the country doesn’t have spare dollars to burn.
Another targeted attack
30 Sep, 2022

Another targeted attack

WEDNESDAY’S deadly attack on three Chinese-origin individuals in Karachi’s Saddar area demonstrates the threat...
More leaks
Updated 29 Sep, 2022

More leaks

Recent leaks look more like an inside job than the work of a foreign power.
A depressing winter
29 Sep, 2022

A depressing winter

WINTER is on its way, with a massive gas crunch looming as elevated global LNG prices have eroded the cash-strapped...
Great expectations
29 Sep, 2022

Great expectations

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have been in the saddle for over a year now, the UN has expressed frustration...