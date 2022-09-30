DAWN.COM Logo

PKR gains Rs1.18 in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 03:57pm

The PKR continued to recover for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, gaining Rs1.18 against the dollar in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at Rs228.45 per dollar, up 0.52 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs229.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad said the PKR’s value started improving after strict action was taken against hundi/hawala networks and banks involved in speculation.

“The dollar’s value, which had been increased through speculation and artificial means, is declining. It appears that the dollar’s [rate] can decrease further, considering the pace at which the greenback is being sold in the kerb market,” he said.

In addition, the market was expecting the import bill to shrink on the back of flood-related foreign aid and a decline in global oil prices, which would prevent the balance of payments situation from worsening, Schehzad commented.

Saad bin Naseer, director of financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, said nothing had changed but “exporters, who were acting like snakes a week ago, are selling crazily”.

He suggested that the government set a one-month deadline for exporters to deposit their proceeds in banks, after which cash should no longer be accepted from them. In addition, if exporters were travelling abroad with foreign currency, they should provide a withdrawal receipt verified by their bank.

Naseer suggested that the government regulate the kerb market “practically” and present a bill in this regard in parliament. It should also take action against those speculating about foreign exchange under strict law, he added.

The PKR had fallen close to an all-time low of Rs239.94 on Sept 22. It has been on an uptrend since last Friday, with its value improving by Rs10.08 or 4.2pc over the last five sessions.

Dawn reported earlier that the fear of further loss compelled individuals and groups to sell out their holdings which created substantial liquidity in the open market bringing down the greenback’s price.

Comments (9)
Yumna Khan
Sep 30, 2022 10:14am
It is too naive to be euphoric at this stage……these corrections are quite normal in money market…..give it few months and see where dollar goes…..situation is more oblique than what it seems.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 30, 2022 10:15am
1 Bangladesh Taka = 2.5 Pakistan Rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 30, 2022 10:17am
it should be less 200 PKR which is real value.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 30, 2022 10:39am
Dar is back. 1 USD = 300 PKR by the end of this year.
Reply Recommend 0
yuvee
Sep 30, 2022 10:48am
Tiger PKR taking few steps back preparing for sky jump ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 30, 2022 12:55pm
True dollar value without currency speculation is around Rs189
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Sep 30, 2022 01:16pm
100 soon anything can happen in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 30, 2022 01:19pm
For how long could this upward trend continue? Only time will tell.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Sep 30, 2022 01:58pm
While Dollar rises everywhere else, falling against PKR. Looks like 90s are back and Dar wants to overflow his and his cronies’ accounts overseas again
Reply Recommend 0

