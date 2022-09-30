DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan third among new sellers on Amazon

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 07:51am

KARACHI: In little over a year after US multinational e-commerce giant Amazon opened to merchants from Pakistan, the country has retained its place among the top three nat­ions selling a range of products worldwide while using the digital platform.

While briefing the Nat­io­nal Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Thursday, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) officials also sounded confident about the potential of the country, its exportable products and the skills of those individuals engaged with the platform hoping they would manage to maintain upward trend while capitalising on the fast-growing opportunity.

“Pakistan is currently among the top three new sellers that joined Amazon’s marketplace in the US in 2022,” said a TDAP briefing to the members of the NA’s standing committee hea­ded by its chairman Raza Rabbani Khar.

“Unsurpri­singly, the US and China top the list. The thousands of Pakistani sellers dwarf in comparison to the two largest nations, but that’s more than the rest of the countries in the world, including export hubs like China, India and neighbouring countries like Canada,” it said.

It was in May 2021, when Amazon added Pakistan to the countries allowed to sell on its marketplace. The decision came almost after yearlong talks between the Ministry of Commerce and Amazon authorities. Since then, thousands of sellers from Pakistan have joined the Amazon marketplace.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2022

Denali
Sep 30, 2022 08:01am
Happened during IK's time - if it was the current regime, this would never have happened because the corrupt regime would be looking for commissions
Reply Recommend 0
Daanish
Sep 30, 2022 08:06am
well done former government policies
Reply Recommend 0

