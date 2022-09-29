DAWN.COM Logo

HBL faces liability in terror financing case in US

Dawn.com Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 01:27pm

Pakistan’s largest bank, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), faces secondary liabilities in a terror financing case in the United States in which the plaintiffs had alleged the bank aided and abetted al-Qaeda terrorism and joined in a conspiracy to launch attacks that killed or injured 370 people, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The bank faces the liabilities under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act as a party that “aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or who conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism”, Judge Lorna G. Schofield observed.

The Bloomberg report quoted the judge as saying that the plaintiffs in three consolidated cases “sufficiently” alleged that the attacks were planned or authorised by a ‘Foreign Terrorist Organisation’ such as al-Qaeda or syndicates Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Afghan Taliban, including the Haqqani Network, and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“The plaintiffs sufficiently allege that the bank knew its customers were integral to al-Qaeda’s overall campaign of terrorism, carried out directly and by proxy, which is sufficient to allege general awareness.

“The complaints also show that the bank knowingly and substantially helped al-Qaeda and its proxies evade sanctions and engage in terrorist acts, which satisfies the ‘knowing assistance’ requirement,” the judge said.

Judge Schofield said the allegations were sufficient to show that HBL “joined in a conspiracy to commit the attacks”. However, she turned down the plaintiffs’ claims of primary liability because none of the alleged banking services provided by HBL “were themselves acts of international terrorism”, the report added.

Prior to this, HBL had agreed to pay a fine of $225 million — the largest ever imposed upon a Pakistani bank by regulatory authorities — in 2017 for various violations of New York’s regulatory provisions.

The bank had also agreed to surrender its licence to operate a branch in New York and unwind its operations there. The branch had been operational since 1978.

In a strongly worded release issued at the time, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) of New York State had harshly castigated the bank and added that “DFS will not stand by and let Habib Bank sneak out of the United States without holding it accountable for putting the integrity of the financial services industry and the safety of our nation at risk.”

HBL had become the target of an enforcement action by DFS for 53 separate violations allegedly committed between 2007 and 2017.

ashar islam
Sep 29, 2022 01:29pm
oh no, not pakistan's biggest bank! gosh!
Reply Recommend 0
M
Sep 29, 2022 01:38pm
This is all due to the Zardari and shariffs accounts and how they used HBL and MBL to launder money.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Sep 29, 2022 01:45pm
And Pakistan was thinking to get out of FATF grey list
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 29, 2022 01:47pm
Has Suisse Credit faced any liability or fines for having $200 billion worth of corruption money stored in Switzerland?
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Taqdees
Sep 29, 2022 01:58pm
Liability should on the responsible persons involved not bank/organization.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 29, 2022 02:05pm
No sooner release from FATF gray list.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim Malik
Sep 29, 2022 02:07pm
Ban all Western banks as they are doing the same. HBL is just targeted for being a Pakistani bank. There is a long history of targeting financial institutes of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Sep 29, 2022 02:08pm
Another feather in the camp for this imported Govt
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Sep 29, 2022 02:13pm
Not surprising.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 29, 2022 02:14pm
Where is the evidence? I am surprised that any bank, let alone HBL, would knowingly do anything of the sort alleged.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Sep 29, 2022 02:24pm
I am happy the HBL is paying to someone somewhere, they have rejected poor people claims in the country whose money were stolen by fraudsters through ATMs and online accounts frauds. I hope they are fine hefty fines
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 29, 2022 02:26pm
Only the poor face the wrath of the banks.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 29, 2022 02:40pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

