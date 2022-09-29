DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 29, 2022

PKR strengthens by Rs2.49 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 03:55pm

The rupee gained Rs2.49 against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

The PKR closed at Rs229.63 after appreciating 1.08 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs232.12, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Today is the fifth consecutive session that the rupee has recovered after falling close to an all-time low of Rs239.94 on Sept 22. It has been on an uptrend since Friday, with its value improving by Rs10.08 or 4.2pc over the last four sessions.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha said sentiments had changed mainly because of Ishaq Dar’s return as finance minister due to which the rupee was on an uptrend.

“The rupee was weakening earlier despite news of funds from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank among others. Overall, the sentiment was negative. Now, there is hope for improvement because of Dar’s reputation for keeping the dollar’s value low and managing the economy better.”

Dar, who has served as finance minister three times previously as well, is most famous for strong-arming the central bank to liberally inject foreign exchange into the market to prop up the rupee and keeping the dollar’s value around Rs90.

Read: Daronomics — The fallacy of fixing currency price

Paracha acknowledged that the country’s economic situation was different now because of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund’s ongoing programme, under which Pakistan has agreed to a market-based currency exchange regime.

“Dar cannot fix the dollar. He will face difficulties … but it has to be seen what long-term policies he introduces.”

The Ecap general secretary said Pakistan’s debt has been reduced by around Rs1 trillion in the last four days because of the rupee’s appreciation. “This uptrend is very welcome and sentiments have changed after a considerable time.

“Anti-state elements such as speculators had benefitted because of the government’s wrong policies. The government will have to ensure that this uptrend does not change because of its policies.”

He pointed out that the country was facing a shortage of foreign exchange in the long run, adding that while Pakistan had to make payments of $30-40 billion this year, arrangements had only been made for $10bn.

The government should reduce imports and increase exports, and revisit the trade and immigration policies with Afghanistan and Iran because they drained the country’s foreign exchange and reserves, he suggested.

Head of Research at Tresmark, Komal Mansoor, said the PKR was strengthening because of “Dar’s fixation with having a stronger rupee”. However, the market was not taking other economic factors into account, she added.

“Many analysts are speculating the parity to touch 220 levels [and] the ambitious ones are expecting levels around 200. Anything like this should be done after taking all stakeholders in confidence, especially the IMF,” she commented.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Sep 29, 2022 10:48am
All macros same but Rupee improve despite USD index getting strong in market, market manipulation or correction for Pakistan. Rupee Strange behavior
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 29, 2022 10:52am
The rupee gained Rs1.42 against the dollar during early trade in the interbank market on Thursday. The dynastic corrupt politcal parties led by PML n and PPP have eased their buying of dollors from the open market and sending them in suitcases via private planes to Dubai. They think this manipulation will help Dar for a few weeks. It wont.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 29, 2022 10:55am
Dar can't make the SBP governor sell its dollar reserves. The IMF has made the SBP independent.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Sep 29, 2022 11:04am
@Zak, Your statement is the perfect example of intellect damage caused by being a member of the pseudo political cabal of PTI led by IK
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 29, 2022 11:33am
One does wish rupee recovery is real and not artificial as done by Dar on previous occasions.
Reply Recommend 0
Dani
Sep 29, 2022 11:52am
Niazi weeping
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 29, 2022 11:58am
Actions are judged by outcomes
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 29, 2022 12:35pm
Oil prices falling and the Pak rupee is the only currency in the world appreciating against the US $ , isn't it time to reduce the price of fuels to help the economy spin faster ?
Reply Recommend 0
hamid
Sep 29, 2022 12:48pm
Wow. Economy is booming.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Sep 29, 2022 12:51pm
All is dirt.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 29, 2022 01:01pm
Don't beat the drums on a few Rs gains, this short term drama is all about dollar's performance, it has nothing to do with Dar, the Rs collapse towards 300/$ will continue once Dar drama stops.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Rehman
Sep 29, 2022 01:06pm
Alhamdulillah
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More leaks
Updated 29 Sep, 2022

More leaks

Recent leaks look more like an inside job than the work of a foreign power.
A depressing winter
29 Sep, 2022

A depressing winter

WINTER is on its way, with a massive gas crunch looming as elevated global LNG prices have eroded the cash-strapped...
Great expectations
29 Sep, 2022

Great expectations

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have been in the saddle for over a year now, the UN has expressed frustration...
The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...