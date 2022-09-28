England’s Mark Wood stars as Pakistan bowled out for 145 in 5th T20I

England fast bowler Mark Wood’s express pace helped the tourists bowl out Pakistan for a below-par 145 in the fifth T20 international in Lahore on Wednesday.

Wood — playing only his second international since undergoing elbow surgery — took 3-20 after the home team were sent in to bat at Gaddafi Stadium.

Wood’s fellow pacers Sam Curran (2-23) and David Willey (2-23) also bowled with hostility as Pakistan were dismissed in 19 overs.

Amid a middle-order collapse from 42-1 which saw Pakistan lose six wickets off 48 balls for just 58 runs — opener Mohammad Rizwan held on with a defiant 46-ball 63.

Wood dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the third over for nine before David Willey removed Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed to derail Pakistan.

Mohammad Nawaz, for a duck, and Shadab Khan fell to injudicious runouts to leave Pakistan tottering at 100-7.

Rizwan completed his 20th T20I half- century before hitting Curran straight into the hands of Adil Rashid at deep square-leg in the 18th over. Rizwan struck three sixes and two fours.

Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat.

The seven-match series is tied at 2-2 after the first leg of four matches in Karachi with England winning the first and third while Pakistan won the second and fourth.

England made four changes from the side that lost the fourth game, bringing in Chris Woakes for his first game of the series in addition to Dawid Malan, Curran and Wood.

The quartet replaced Will Jacks, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and Liam Dawson.

Pakistan handed a T20I debut to 26-year-old all-rounder Aamer Jamal while also adding Shadab Khan and Haider Ali to the squad. They replaced Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

The remaining matches are also in Lahore (September 30 and October 2).

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, David Willey

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)