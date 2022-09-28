DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 28, 2022

England win toss, send Pakistan in to bat in 5th T20I

AFP Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 07:59pm
<p>England captain Moeen Ali and Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the toss for the fifth Pakistan-England Twenty20 at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

England captain Moeen Ali and Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the toss for the fifth Pakistan-England Twenty20 at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter

England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fifth Twenty20 at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The seven-match series is tied at 2-2 after the first leg of four matches in Karachi with England winning the first and third while Pakistan won the second and fourth.

England made four changes from the side that lost the fourth game, bringing in Chris Woakes for his first game of the series in addition to Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

The quartet replaced Will Jacks, Olly Stone, Reece Topley and Liam Dawson.

Pakistan handed a T20I debut to 26-year-old all-rounder Aamer Jamal while also adding Shadab Khan and Haider Ali to the squad. They replaced Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Hasnain.

The remaining matches are also in Lahore (September 30 and October 2).

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, David Willey

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hanif
Sep 28, 2022 08:20pm
Pakistani Batting lineup will be exposed again today
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...
Noon leaks
Updated 27 Sep, 2022

Noon leaks

PMO audio leaks are a national security emergency that ought to be investigated at the highest level.
Cipher probe offer
27 Sep, 2022

Cipher probe offer

CONSIDERING the toxic political polarisation in the country, former prime minister Imran Khan’s suggestion that ...
Delaying Doha plans
27 Sep, 2022

Delaying Doha plans

WHEN Doha announced its intention to spend $3bn in different commercial and investment sectors of Pakistan around a...