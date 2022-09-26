DAWN.COM Logo

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Reuters Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 01:16pm
<p>The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City. — Reuters/File</p>

Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China.

The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan expect Apple to move about five per cent of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JPM analysts said in a note last week.

Bilal lahori
Sep 26, 2022 01:36pm
And our PMIK was busy in conspiracy theories
Reply Recommend 0
Jwala
Sep 26, 2022 01:48pm
And the neighbours can’t make their own food themselves..
Reply Recommend 0

