DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 26, 2022

JUI-F position on Balochistan cabinet to be clear in 24 hours: Maulana Abdul Wasay

Saleem Shahid Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 10:53am

QUETTA: JUI-F provincial head Maulana Abdul Wasay said on Sunday whether the party would join the provincial coalition government or not would become clear in the next 24 hours, with the party’s central leadership reportedly giving the go-ahead to its provincial chapter provided the conditions are met.

Talking to reporters, he said the party had conveyed its stance and conditions to Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo for joining the six-party cabinet and Mr Bizenjo has sought two days’ time to make a final decision.

On the JUI-F side, its central chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the central executive committee would make the final decision.

The negotiations for inducting the JUI-F as a coalition partner into th cabinet entered the final stage on Saturday when Mr Bizenjo spent a hectic day having a series of meetings with MPAs from the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), leaders of the JUI-F and other parties having representation in the provincial assembly.

Party’s leadership reportedly gives go-ahead to its provincial chapter for entering coalition

The chief minister also went to the residence of Maulana Wasay and discussed his party’s induction into the cabinet.

“If the party joined the government, it would be visible to everybody,” said Maulana Wasay, who has also been part of the federal cabinet since April as housing minister.

Meanwhile, sources said the JUI-F’s central leadership has given the go-ahead to its Balochistan chapter to join the provincial cabinet if conditions on the number of ministries and portfolios were met.

Chief Minister Bizenjo, who is also the president of the ruling BAP party, said a day earlier he will not remove any minister and adviser from the present cabinet, but reports suggest he would reshuffle the cabinet to accommodate JUI-F members.

Sources said the JUI-F wanted at least four ministries of its choice and two advisers on board, whereas the other side was making efforts to convince the JUI-F to accept two ministries and two adviser posts.

Mr Bizenjo, who met Maulana Wasay on Saturday and sought two days to finalise the issue, left on Sunday for Islamabad, where he was expected to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss and seek his help in resolving the issue. Maulana Wasay, however, said his party believed in politics of principles and had never compromised on it.

He said Balochistan was facing a devastating economic crisis due to recent floods that caused massive destruction across the province, damaging roads, bridges, dams, and washing away thousands of houses, rendering hundreds of thousands of families homeless.

“All standing crops, including rice, sugar cane, cotton, vegetables and fruit orchards, have been destroyed, breaking the backbone of the provincial economy,” the JUI-F leader said, adding that his party was ready to cooperate with everyone in this challenging time and the federal government had also assured all possible help and cooperation for rehabilitating flood-affected people of Balochistan.

He also stressed the need to rehabilitate displaced people as soon as possible because winter was approaching, which would heap more misery on flood victims living in tent cities and in the open.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tajammal
Sep 26, 2022 12:41pm
These Mullahs are acute power hungry
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debt deferment
Updated 26 Sep, 2022

Debt deferment

Pakistan’s dollar funding needs for next 5 years have never been so large and world’s appetite to hold its hands never so poor.
Dengue concerns
26 Sep, 2022

Dengue concerns

AS weather conditions change in Pakistan, the threat of dengue looms large over the land. According to a warning...
Relic of colonialism
26 Sep, 2022

Relic of colonialism

THE law on sedition, one of several holdovers of colonial times, is among the most handy instruments for controlling...
UNGA speech
25 Sep, 2022

UNGA speech

CRISES test a nation’s resilience but also provide opportunities to rise and move forward. Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Dar’s return
Updated 25 Sep, 2022

Dar’s return

Dar will now be expected by his party to conjure up fiscal space for the govt to start spending ahead of the next elections.
Iran hijab protests
25 Sep, 2022

Iran hijab protests

FOR over a week now, Iran has been witnessing considerable tumult after a young woman died earlier this month in the...