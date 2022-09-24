DAWN.COM Logo

PTI protest rally in Lahore against price hike, massive taxes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2022 Updated September 24, 2022 10:34am
PTI supporters take to the streets in Lahore on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
PTI supporters take to the streets in Lahore on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Lahore, on Friday held a protest march from Liberty Chowk to the Governor House against price hike, joblessness, loadshedding, inflated power bills and massive taxes.

The PTI office-bearers, workers and supporters were carrying party flags as the protest rally on cars and motorbikes went to the Governor House.

PTI central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, who led the rally, said the ‘imported’ government had failed to give any relief to the masses. She said the people were now compelled to sell their belongings to pay power bills.

She said ‘thieves and dacoits’ were being given relief. The corrupt mafia had come into power to clear their corruption cases. She said Imran Khan would soon give a call for a long march on Islamabad.

PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz and general secretary Zubair Niazi also addressed the rally.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2022

