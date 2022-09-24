DAWN.COM Logo

Relief work in flood-hit areas to continue for six months, says Unicef

The Newspaper's Reporter Published September 24, 2022 Updated September 24, 2022 09:33am
Unicef says relief work in Pakistan will continue for six months. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Unicef Representative to Pakistan Abdullah A. Fadil annou­nced on Friday that relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected districts of Pakistan would have to continue for the next three to six months as uprooted people have lost their homes and livelihood.

Mr Fadil, who visited flood-affected districts of Sindh and Punjab, told Dawn that it was difficult for Unicef to focus on the next phase which was rehabilitation as its first responsibility was to save lives.

“There are people who have no place to go back, as their homes have been washed away by floods and they are living in tents,” the Unicef representative said.

“At present they are helpless and need basic necessities of life, and we will have to continue to provide them with these basic necessities,” he said.

In some districts, rehabilitation work could start, but relief work would have to continue simultaneously, he said, adding that the needs were massive, but resources were limited and people have already been deprived economically and in terms of access to healthcare.

The Unicef representative described the generosity of the people of Pakistan for the flood-affected people as “heart-warming”.

He said the organisation’s teams are on the ground supplying medicines, hygiene kits and tents to flood-hit people.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2022

