Imran to give call for Islamabad once floods recede: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.com Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 02:38pm
This file photo shows former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. — DawnNewsTV
Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that PTI chief Imran Khan would “give the call for Islamabad” once the floods, that have ravaged the country and displaced millions, recede.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had made yet another agreement with the government for Rs608 billion. “First they robbed the treasury and now the people’s pockets,” he said.

“The floods have opened the eyes of the people of Sindh […] the floods have destroyed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) reputation. How will other countries give aid when the people of the country refuse to give money to money launderers?”

He said that the people could not bear the burden of increasing petrol and power prices, yet the government continued to raise them. “Imran Khan will give the call for Islamabad once the floods recede,” he concluded.

Rashid’s statement comes a day after the PTI chief warned the government that he had been tolerating “excesses” against his party for four months and said if he announced a march on Islamabad then the government would have nowhere to hide.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur on Saturday, Imran had warned the government to stop using “pressure tactics” against him as his patience was running thin.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 02:44pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply
Ba Akhlaq
Sep 04, 2022 02:54pm
We don't need enemies, we have Imran Khan.
Reply
Ramay
Sep 04, 2022 03:02pm
Thanks to the inactivity for 4 years, common man is living miserable life, keep on giving calls and without neutrals you have no recourse.
Reply
Abbas shah
Sep 04, 2022 03:15pm
It’s not water receded down, it’s the rehabilitation of masses from miseries,destructions,deaths &building of infrastructure .That will take at least 4 years ,at present elections r not immediate needs of Pakistanis.
Reply
Chacha
Sep 04, 2022 03:17pm
What else?
Reply
Abbas shah
Sep 04, 2022 03:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, we are already immensely divided.People want food &rehabilitation not elections.
Reply
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 04, 2022 03:21pm
…..fair elections are the only way forward which neutrals are opposing at their best, and people/country is suffering…….
Reply
Pindite uk
Sep 04, 2022 03:28pm
You all are the same
Reply
Pindite uk
Sep 04, 2022 03:28pm
All are tried tested and failed
Reply
shakil ahmed
Sep 04, 2022 03:28pm
Imran must understand the destruction caused by floods so utilize all his energy for helping poor flood affected people rather addressing Jalisa's.
Reply
Pindite uk
Sep 04, 2022 03:29pm
All rob Pakistan and settle children in the west
Reply
Usman
Sep 04, 2022 03:34pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Come back and contribute.Its easy to criticise sitting in melbourne.
Reply
Maria
Sep 04, 2022 03:51pm
Yes give call and nobody will turn up, people are tired of daily acting and need respite from floods
Reply
Qbc
Sep 04, 2022 03:54pm
IK really wants to destroy pakistan shame
Reply
Ibrahim S
Sep 04, 2022 03:56pm
The sleeping mouse has roared again.
Reply
Pindite uk
Sep 04, 2022 04:07pm
Massive flooding and still no lesson learned
Reply
Timo2
Sep 04, 2022 04:21pm
Sheikh needs to keep certain secrets, secrets. Not everything everytime has to be disclosed beforehand. Please be a bit more prudent as the times are very tumultuous right now.
Reply
Realistic
Sep 04, 2022 04:40pm
yes all pakistan is waiting for that call
Reply
Nouman
Sep 04, 2022 05:01pm
Finally
Reply
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 04, 2022 05:12pm
There is a guy demanding elections in Nov when the state is busy saving lives.
Reply
Iskandar Aslan
Sep 04, 2022 05:13pm
Keep dreaming
Reply
Pakistani1
Sep 04, 2022 05:32pm
SR has come out of hiding and is betting again on IK making up with the establishment.
Reply
Amir
Sep 04, 2022 06:35pm
IK has a unique capability, he can cause enough damage whether in power or not!
Reply
Majid
Sep 04, 2022 06:44pm
@shakil ahmed, why would he, he's only interested in becoming the prime minister. And he thinks once he resumes the office everyone will live happily ever after.
Reply
ANS
Sep 04, 2022 07:05pm
@Pindite uk , worry about uk politics
Reply
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 04, 2022 07:45pm
IKN is pursuing a "'Divide & Rule" policy.
Reply
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 04, 2022 07:46pm
Result will be same as that of an earlier Niazi.
Reply
Zak
Sep 04, 2022 07:46pm
How will other countries give aid when the people of the country refuse to give money to money launderers?” Bulls eye. Reflection on pdm.
Reply
Zak
Sep 04, 2022 07:49pm
@Pindite uk , All are tried tested and failed IK in 3 years succeded others in 30 years failed
Reply

