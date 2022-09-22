DAWN.COM Logo

CJP advises PTI to return to National Assembly

Haseeb Bhatti Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 01:47pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday advised PTI lawmakers to "return to the National Assembly" as the Supreme Court (SC) gave the party another chance to prepare its case against the phase-wise acceptance of resignations from the lower house of parliament.

"People have elected [PTI lawmakers] for five years. The party should play its role in parliament. Playing a due role in parliament is the actual obligation," the CJP remarked during the hearing of a plea challenging the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) dismissal of the party's plea challenging the "piecemeal" acceptance of resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ash­raf.

Lawmakers from the party had resigned en masse from the NA on April 11, following the ouster of party chief Imran Khan as the premier through a no-confidence motion.

Then-NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri, in the capacity of the house' acting speaker, had subsequently accepted the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs. However, the incumbent speaker had later decided to to verfiy the resignations and eventually, accepted the resignations of just 11 lawmakers on July 27.

The PTI had challenged the move in the IHC on August 1, contesting that it was "unsustainable".

The IHC, however, dimissed the petition on September 6 and declared that the acceptance of PTI lawmakers’ resignations by Suri was unconstitutional.

The PTI then approached the SC, praying it to set aside the IHC order, terming it "vague, cursory and against the law".

A two-member bench of the SC, comprising CJP Badial and Justice Justice Ayesha Malik, took up the PTI's plea today and observed that the IHC order clearly stated that the phase-wise acceptance of resignations by the NA speaker had a legal standing.

Apparently, the bench further observed, "interfering in the NA speaker's authority could affect Article 69" of the Constitution.

Article 69 of the Constitution essentially restricts the court's jurisdiction to exercise authority on a member or officer of parliament with respect to the functions of regulating parliamentary proceedings or conducting business.

The bench added that such meddling in the speaker's functions was a "very difficult task for the court". It then asked the PTI's lawyer to "satisfy the court as to what was lacking in the high court's order".

The party's counsel, Faisal Chaudhry, contended that Suri had initially accepted the resignations of all 123 PTI MNAs. "Once resignations are accepted, they cannot be verified again," he argued.

At that, the CJP commented: "The intention behind Qasim Suri's decision seemed to be the same as the one behind his ruling on the no-confidence motion."

Moreover, Justice Malik pointed out that Suri's decision did not mention the name of any lawmaker whose resignation was accepted. She also questioned how the PTI could approach the court as a whole when tendering a resignation was an individual act.

Advising PTI lawmakers to "return to the National Assembly", the CJP remarked that the nation had been badly affected by the catastrophic floods. "They have neither water to drink nor food to eat."

Noting that individuals from abroad were also visiting the country to help with relief, he added: "Consider the country's economic situation as well."

He questioned whether the PTI had any idea of the cost of conducting elections on 123 NA seats and stated that IHC CJ Athar Minallah had issued the judgement after "deeply analysing the law".

The CJP said one should conduct themselves in a dignified manner and exercise "tolerance in matters of the state".

"We are giving you another chance to think. Take instructions from the party," he told the PTI's counsel.

The lawyer, however, argued that except for Shakoor Shad, who was elected from Karachi's NA-246 constituency, none of the PTI MNAs had denied having resigned from the NA. The lawyer further stated that the IHC had said in its order that it could not interfere in the speaker's functions. ‏ At that, the CJP enquired whether the NA speaker was ever asked why he was not confirming the remaining resignations. "He has his own way. How can we interfere?"

The CJP observed that every institution worked within its capacity and an entire system needed to be in place to conduct general elections. And the turn-out was also usually low in by-elections, he observed.

The court gave the PTI another chance to "establish its case" and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Commenting on the CJP's remarks after the hearing, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that that the SC had asked whether the PTI had any idea about the cost of conducting elections on 123 seats.

"The SC has no idea that Pakistan has faced a loss of $5 billion till now as a result of the regime change operation," he said.

Petition in the SC

In the petition file in the SC, the party has requ­ested the apex court to set aside the high court’s order.

The speaker, the ECP, the federation through cabinet secretary and all 123 lawmakers have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petition argues that after the change of the government allegedly orchestrated as a consequence of foreign conspiracy and intervention, the PTI’s leadership took a policy decision to protest against it.

“To seek a fresh mandate from the people, the party decided to get all its elected members resigned en-bloc from the National Assembly.”

The decision was made in the parliamentary party meeting on April 11, chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the petition adds.

The petition pleads that Ashraf has no authority to ‘sit over’ the accepted resignations.

Calling the IHC’s decision “vague, cursory and against the law”, the petition argues the court didn’t address legal and constitutional questions.

M. Saeed
Sep 22, 2022 01:44pm
It is a genetic composition of Imran Khan that, he takes U-turns on each and every of his actions, that makes him ever dubious and unreliable.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Sep 22, 2022 01:49pm
Go to Assemblies and file no confidence motion against Crime Minister !
Reply Recommend 0
Mahir Khan
Sep 22, 2022 01:53pm
IK and PTI lost another case but no shame left in greed for power
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Sep 22, 2022 01:53pm
Not until this corrupt government is removed
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Sep 22, 2022 01:54pm
Means IK should return to the criminals who are sitting in national assembly. 60% of them are on bail. What a country!
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Sep 22, 2022 01:54pm
CJP really!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 22, 2022 01:55pm
IK&Co. have been deliberately sabotaging all aspects of constitution, economy and law prior and post VONC! e.g. IK as a sitting PM went back on the IMF agreement signed by their government causing not only further loss to national exchequer. This was a clear violation of oath and should be enough to put him in jail for life.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Sep 22, 2022 01:55pm
Soon the imported governent will be removed and PTI will return to assembly.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Sep 22, 2022 01:56pm
We are living in a state where a CJ is advising politicians, , great
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Sep 22, 2022 01:56pm
Banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 22, 2022 01:57pm
Wow! What an advice! To support the crooks and the corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Sep 22, 2022 01:59pm
Why? To validate your collusion of April 9?
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Sep 22, 2022 02:00pm
This is the First of its kind CJP is now advising a Political Party !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Sep 22, 2022 02:00pm
I endorse this suggestion. Very nice proposal.
Reply Recommend 0
Nick
Sep 22, 2022 02:01pm
Pakistan's main dilemma...declining education system... as evident by the statements of the heads of institutions!
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 22, 2022 02:01pm
the CJP should know when someone has adopted a pharaonic life style and attitude any advice falls on his deaf ears only retribution will ultimately set the matters right.
Reply Recommend 0
A Dino
Sep 22, 2022 02:02pm
Shows the nexus between the two institutions!
Reply Recommend 0
MNK
Sep 22, 2022 02:03pm
Seems the neutrals are using the neutralized institution to facilitate their self serving agenda.....
Reply Recommend 0
A Dino
Sep 22, 2022 02:06pm
Masses want elections!
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Sep 22, 2022 02:09pm
A neutralized desire!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Sep 22, 2022 02:10pm
Any comments by the CJ on the horse trading by the PDM ?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 22, 2022 02:12pm
Absolutely not. PTI mandate was stolen by PDM. Why should they go back?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan
Sep 22, 2022 02:12pm
One must accept all the wrongs, if pti goes back. The ones who done wrong should call for new elections, and help Pakistan come out of this Hell. Help !!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 22, 2022 02:15pm
People have chosen Imran Khan without studying his psychology and facing a situation of point of no return. Imran Khan thinks that he is a born King and every one including govt offices and employees are answerable to him. He had never been part of official system of Pakistan and unable to read, write, understand and speak parliamentary language, therfore, he will never return to NA with his party MNA's. What he wants is that some one should drop him now on the chair of PM through parachute.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 22, 2022 02:21pm
@Realistic, Now that is called playing politics!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 22, 2022 02:21pm
@Amin, it reveals his orientations.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 22, 2022 02:22pm
Any advice for neutrals to stop writing scripts? And let civilian rule prevail!
Reply Recommend 0
May
Sep 22, 2022 02:24pm
If you want to get Pakistan out of this mess than fair elections is the only way out!
Reply Recommend 0
JustWasif
Sep 22, 2022 02:27pm
A very wise advice
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Sep 22, 2022 02:27pm
Be very careful the PTI with your stepping that full of thorn.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Sep 22, 2022 02:29pm
Absolutely not!!
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Sep 22, 2022 02:31pm
Very merciful judge for PTI. Part of Panama bench when our stock exchange was crossing 53,000 index.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 22, 2022 02:31pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday advised PTI lawmakers to "return to the National Assembly" as the Supreme Court (SC) gave the party another chance to prepare its case against the phase-wise acceptance of resignations from the lower house of parliament. Judges are expected to dispense justice and send convicted criminals to jail not allow them out on bail and become PM, CM and in cabinet. Send convicted to jail then have elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Sep 22, 2022 02:32pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Absolutely true
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 22, 2022 02:33pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday advised PTI lawmakers to "return to the National Assembly" as the Supreme Court (SC) gave the party another chance to prepare its case against the phase-wise acceptance of resignations from the lower house of parliament. PTI already resigned and was accepted by speaker of the house. Matter closed, now CJP should suggest elections to respect mandate of the people, the ultimate authority in a democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Alim
Sep 22, 2022 02:35pm
Yes pti has resigned but still taking salary, not vacating parliament lodges. They want elections but don't dissolve punjab or kp assembly.. Judge for yourself.. who's not serious in elections...
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 22, 2022 02:48pm
That is stepping out of his domain!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 22, 2022 02:50pm
The petition argues that after the change of the government allegedly orchestrated as a consequence of foreign conspiracy and intervention, the PTI’s leadership took a policy decision to protest against it. The core issue to resolve for CJP is to honour President Alvi letter, asking for hearing and investigating The ' cypher letter' proving US conspiracy to oust a sitting government. PTI resigned because of this and announced elections. Once CJP has hearing, he will conclude for elections too.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Sep 22, 2022 02:56pm
@Syed A. Mateen, best summary so far
Reply Recommend 0

