Shahid Khaqan Abbasi serves legal notice on Shahbaz Gill

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 10:20am

LAHORE: PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has served a legal notice on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill for accusing him of receiving kickbacks from an Indian company, and demanded an apology from him.

PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood told a press conference here on Wednesday that on July 31, in a presser Gill claimed to have unearthed three financial transactions of Rs140 million, which Mr Abbasi received from the Indian company when he was petroleum minister.

The legal notice says Gill tried to prove Abbasi’s connection with the Indian company by using the words ‘traitor and Indian spy’. It says Gill maliciously made the allegations against Abbasi without any proof.

Former premier Abbasi asked Gill for a public apology within seven days. Failing to do action would be taken against Gill under the defamation law.

About the PML-N’s plan to topple the PTI-PMLQ Punjab government, Mr Mashhood said that October was the month of change. He said that the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly was not being ended for this reason.

About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in which the duo reportedly discussed the appointment of a new army chief, Mashhood said those making hue and cry over this meeting should know that Nawaz Sharif was the supreme leader of the PML-N.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2022

