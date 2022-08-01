DAWN.COM Logo

Shahbaz Gill accuses ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of taking bribe from Indian firm

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 1, 2022 - Updated August 1, 2022 08:36am

LAHORE: Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to PTI chairman Imran Khan, has accused former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of taking a bribe from an Indian company when he was the petroleum minister in the cabinet of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, a charge denied by Mr Abbasi.

Talking to the media at Chief Minister Secretariat on Sunday, Mr Gill alleged that Mr Abbasi took a Rs140 million bribe from the Indian firm as a consultancy fee and the money was transferred to his bank account in three transactions, one in December 2016 and two in January 2017.

Mr Gill said he and Mr Abbasi had accounts with the same bank and demanded that details of both accounts be put before the public.

He claimed that Mr Abbasi had tried to give the impression of being an upright person as prime minister, but this was far from reality.

Responding to Mr Gill’s allegations, Mr Abbasi challenged the PTI leader to take the matter to a court of law if he had evidence.

In a statement from Islamabad, the former premier said the PTI and its “mudslinging brigade” had been ruling the country for four years and instituted two cases against him.

Mr Abbasi urged his political opponent to petition a court to file yet another case against him and present the “so-called evidence”.

During his press conference, Mr Gill also told reporters that PTI chief Imran Khan was briefed about the relief efforts to help flood victims in Punjab and the progress made on the Ehsaas social safety and poverty alleviation programme.

He said that the PTI chairman would also meet party lawmakers from six Punjab divisions separately to discuss party affairs and a strategy for the next general election.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2022

Comments (13)
Cancel culture
Aug 01, 2022 08:49am
But what’s the point? our judiciary never convicts politicians and if they do then neutrals send them abroad to enjoy luxury life like Nawaz sharif! Stop wasting taxpayers money!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 01, 2022 08:49am
Pti should be called pakistan tehreek Accuse. PTA.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 01, 2022 09:01am
He presented the evidence and now it is unto investigative journalists to dig deeper
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 01, 2022 09:09am
Good find and let nation see how corrupt Khaqan Abbasi has been as a PM. Catch this thief before he also plans to escape to London
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 01, 2022 09:24am
Miserable Khaqan Abbassi never saw his face clean.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Aug 01, 2022 09:25am
@AHAQ, Gill will run first to USA...
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 01, 2022 09:26am
Big and chronic liar.
Reply Recommend 0
BananaRepublic
Aug 01, 2022 09:27am
Accusations after accusations! Shame on all the parties to fight like dogs while the country suffering economically
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Aug 01, 2022 09:29am
I think Shahid Khaqan abbasi is more trust worthy then Shahbaz gill, who is know to throw fake accusations on anyone to gain their own personal agendas
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 01, 2022 10:08am
Stop blaming game. You all are responsible for the miseries the people facing today.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Aug 01, 2022 10:28am
Gill must take this to court.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Aug 01, 2022 10:29am
am just appalled to see this is already with NAB and no action taken yet whether its true or false.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 01, 2022 10:50am
PMLN is a thug club - don’t worry the neutral will protect his assets.
Reply Recommend 0

