NAB says won’t probe graft cases involving less than Rs500m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 09:44am

ISLAMABAD: As it decided to implement the new amendments to the law in letter and spirit, the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday announced that it will not take up corruption cases that involve an amount of less than Rs500 million.

In a statement issued after a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan, the accountability watchdog said it will also stay away from cases in which less than 100 people were scammed or affected.

“It was reiterated that newly promulgated law will be implemented in letter and spirit. Cognisance of cases involving corruption for [an] amount above Rs500 million or at least 100 affected persons…will be taken up,” said the official press release issued by the NAB headquarters.

About the cases that were sent back by accountability courts for lack of jurisdiction consequent to the new law tweaks, the statement said these cases would be forwarded to relevant forums, including anti-corruption courts. However, references based on complaints of private individuals will be returned to the complainants for proceeding in accordance with the law as per jurisdiction.

Accountability courts recently sent back several references, including the one against PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz (Ramzan Sugar Mills) and former premiers Yousaf Raza Gilani (USF) and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (rental power projects), to the NAB chairman, citing the amended legislation and with a direction to place it before a court of competent jurisdiction.

On Aug 3, the National Assembly passed legislation that further clipped the wings of NAB under which all cases involving less than Rs500m would not come under its purview.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2022

Abdullah
Sep 22, 2022 09:49am
So now its allowed to scam 99 people.How much will you support pti.They will be caught for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Sep 22, 2022 10:05am
What a shame! Corruption is corruption whether it affects 100 people or 1 person.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 22, 2022 10:16am
Brovo NAB. You and these crooks should be proud of completing your objectives!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Khalid
Sep 22, 2022 10:22am
Welcome to new Pakistan, here corruption is now legal, it is now legal to loot and plunder this nation’s wealth. This shameless, corrupt imported govt has made it easy for themselves.
Reply Recommend 0

