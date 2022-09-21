DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 21, 2022

Putin orders Ukraine mobilisation, Nato calls nuclear threat ‘reckless’

Reuters Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 07:49pm
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address announcing a partial mobilisation in the course of Russia-Ukraine military conflict in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released on Wednesday. — Reuters</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address announcing a partial mobilisation in the course of Russia-Ukraine military conflict in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released on Wednesday. — Reuters

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what Nato called a “reckless” act of desperation in the face of Russia’s looming defeat.

Flights out of Russia quickly sold out following the announcement of Russia’s first military mobilisation since World War Two, a dramatic reversal after months in which Moscow had insisted its operation was “going to plan”.

The mobilisation is, for now, officially described as a partial one that will steadily draw in 300,000 reservists over a period of months, rather than a full one that would rely on what Russia’s defence minister says is a vast reserve force of 25 million people.

In his televised address, Putin effectively announced plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, saying Moscow would facilitate referendums in Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on joining Russia. A day earlier, Russian-installed officials in the four regions announced plans for such votes, which Western countries denounced as shams.

Putin said, with no evidence, that officials in Nato states had threatened to use nuclear weapons against Russia, and that Russia “also has various means of destruction”.

“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It’s not a bluff,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thought Putin would be unlikely to use nuclear weapons, but that the threat showed why it was important to stand up to him.

“I don’t believe that he will use these weapons. I don’t think the world will allow him to use these weapons,” Zelenskiy said in remarks reported by Germany’s Bild newspaper.

“Tomorrow Putin can say: ‘Apart from Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons.’ We cannot make these compromises,” Zelenskiy said.

In an interview with Reuters, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg denounced Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons as “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”.

The mobilisation plan demonstrated “that the war is not going according to his plans” and it was clear that the Russian president had made “a big miscalculation”, Stoltenberg said.

As for any potential Russian use of nuclear arms, “We will make sure that there is no misunderstanding in Moscow about exactly how we will react,” Stoltenberg said.

“The most important thing is to prevent that from happening and that is why we have been so clear in our communications with Russia about the unprecedented consequences.”

Justifying ‘failure’

Putin’s announcement came after weeks in which Russia’s invasion force was routed in northeastern Ukraine, with thousands of Russian troops fleeing frontline positions in the biggest shift in momentum since the war’s early weeks.

Ukrainian forces have captured the main supply routes serving Russia’s front line in the east and say they are now poised to push deeper into territory that Moscow had captured over months of heavy fighting.

Zelenskiy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak called Putin’s address an “absolutely predictable appeal, which looks more like an attempt to justify their own failure”.

“The war is clearly not going according to Russia’s scenario and therefore required Putin to make extremely unpopular decisions to mobilise and severely restrict the rights of people,” Podolyak told Reuters in a text message.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (42)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Average Aadmi
Sep 21, 2022 12:34pm
Putin is doing what every despot does…. Dreaming!
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:43pm
There is no end of Moscows scheming, lies and verbal gymnastics: this mobilisation is to "defend Russia and its territories". The Ukraine (let alone NATO) has not stepped foot on one centimentre of Russian land; it is Russia that invaded Ukraine. Russia is delusional to claim the Donbas and Luhansk as its "territories" because 140 countrues in the UN have voted against then and even friends China and India (who in any case have openly chided Putin for this war) don't agree.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:48pm
Yet more deciet in one story: Putin says "the West had engaged in nuclear blackmail, but Russia had 'lots of weapons to reply' and that he was not bluffing. Putin is the only one who has threated to use nukes; no one in the West raised this dreadful spectre, except to repond to Puntin's outrageous threats.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:53pm
Reports are emerging that the desperate Russians are also culling their jails of some of the most savage convicted criminals who may have previously had military experience to let them loose against the Ukranians.
Reply Recommend 0
O Ukraine Russian
Sep 21, 2022 01:19pm
Why US don't go and save Ukraine?? They just like left all high and dry. I guess US military is only good for nations who don't have a strong military. Russian military is strong enough to make American leave, as soon as Intel report told them Russian troops are amassing on the border for a military operation in Ukraine, American were I see you later Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Sep 21, 2022 01:30pm
Sad to see people bashing Putin here. Kindly let me know what wrong has he done? Did he not warn NATO since last 20 years not to cross the red line? Would the US allow Russia to set up their base in Mexico?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 21, 2022 01:36pm
What he says he means it. Ukraine must sit down with him and accept his conditions otherwise this war will go out of control.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 02:10pm
@Inquisitor, "Putin is the only one who has threated to use nukes" On the contrary the western threat is real but covert. Putin is smart enough to have figured out its potential. Perhaps he is cognizant of the fact, one should never forget, that nuclear weapons were used, tested on civilians of a defeated nation, by the west on two occasions killing over 200,000 civilians on first impact!
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Sep 21, 2022 02:18pm
A great flare- up seems imminent and it was feared since the success of Maidan revolution in Ukraine which forced elected government out of office. The West and Russia failed to develop smooth relations despite collapse of Soviet Union and many concessions under Gorbachev and then Yaltsin to end the Cold War. The small states of Europe always fear Russia's territorial size and collossal armaments and would prefer to subdue her by all means possible. The rest seems unpredictable.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 02:22pm
@Average Aadmi, "Putin is doing what every despot does…. Dreaming!" Putin is not dreaming. Putin is reacting to to an existential threat to his country. The west is planning to destroy Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Think differently
Sep 21, 2022 02:48pm
Mr. Putin is a great leader and will never accept black mailing by the west. He is taking all possible steps in the best interest of his county. Keep up the good work.Mr. Putin.
Reply Recommend 0
Think differently
Sep 21, 2022 02:50pm
@El Cid, Totally agree with you.
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Sep 21, 2022 03:05pm
Russia is not dong even 1 percent of the hegemony what US and Israel are doing
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Sep 21, 2022 03:20pm
Might is always right. Already Iraq, Libya has faced the brunt for not surrendering to $ supermacy. But this time might has to confont with might.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 21, 2022 03:22pm
This is a proxy war between US and Russia. Ukraine is just the theatre.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Sep 21, 2022 03:25pm
Is Putin threatening to start nuclear war? Pakistan surrenders just in case
Reply Recommend 0
Lucky
Sep 21, 2022 03:30pm
@O Ukraine Russian, US can only help. Help it’s different from duty. If Russia military attacks US then US will be physically involved. Until then it’s only outside help.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 21, 2022 03:48pm
The war could have been avoided if boundaries of Russian majority speaking in Ukraine were allowed to make self determination through a ballot after Ukraine independence.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Sep 21, 2022 03:53pm
@O Ukraine Russian, This is a European problem yet it is only US support that’s helping the Ukrainians withstand the cowards from Russia, Europe and Nato are spectators.. Russia is already keeling imagine their plight if US enters the war. US is a responsible super power , super powers fight for peace not extremism or imperialism like the Brit’s did or the wanabe Chinese wish to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir
Sep 21, 2022 04:12pm
Putin is a cornered rat. Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. So he starts making nuclear threats. I hope he realizes that if his nuke lands anywhere near NATO border, Russia would disappear from the planet. If they cannot even win against a small country like Ukraine, then they have zero hope against the might of 32 NATO nations. He thought that invading Ukraine and stealing all of its land would be easy. It has massively backfired.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir
Sep 21, 2022 04:15pm
I find it somewhat interesting that many Pakistanis are siding with Russia. The same country that invaded Afghanistan not long ago. We hated them for it. But now, all of a sudden bombing and killing of Ukrainian children by Russia is OK with these Pakistanis. For reasons I am completely failing to understand.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 04:55pm
@Inquisitor, It is NATO which invaded Ukraine in 2014 by the regime-change against the elected government of Viktor Yanukovich and installed the imported government of the tyrant Zelensky.
Reply Recommend 0
Paul Bobe
Sep 21, 2022 04:57pm
@Mubashir, ah you have noticed the cowardly, pathetic hypocrisy of your compatriots.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 05:08pm
@Inquisitor, The steady chorus of 'all options are on the table' is a thinly veiled nuclear threat by Anglo-Saxon regimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2022 05:13pm
Once again, he is 100 percent right to protect, safeguard, strengthen, consolidate and promote his country's interests and priorities as other nations and their leaderships are doing.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 21, 2022 05:19pm
@Mubashir, It’s because of Imran khan ‘s anti USA rhetoric and fake conspiracy theories.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 21, 2022 05:30pm
Putin is effectively sending more targets for Ukrainians to hit. This is going to be ugly.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 06:25pm
@Haider, Distorted logic. India has been asking Pakistan to vacate Azad Kashmir for the last 70 years. Why didn't you agree ?
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 06:35pm
@Ali(USA), Yes. The illiterate & ignorant people of Pakistan have been misguided by IKN's evil rhetoric & demented Foreign Policy, aimed at destroying Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 06:40pm
@Mubashir, "if his nuke lands anywhere near NATO border, Russia would disappear from the planet. " You obviously have not a clue about nuclear exchange. If you did, you'd know that the humanity, civilization, and most of life on earth would be extinct.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 06:41pm
@Mubashir, Oh, my, what short memory. The other side, NATO invaded Afghanistan more recently, they fled barely a year ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 06:43pm
@Mubashir, We remember the killing of Pakistani children by NATO drone strikes.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 06:44pm
We must not forget that Ukraine is a friendly nation, with trade & military ties with Pakistan for the last 20-30 years. On the contrary, Russia has minimal diplomatic relations & hardly any trade with Pakistan over the last 75 years. To go further, Russia conquered & dominatted several Central Asian Muslim countries & territories 200 years ago, and some of them remain under her domination to this day. Chechnya was crushed brutality just about 20 years ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 06:49pm
@Mubashir, This cornered cat is a Siberian tiger and Ukraine is a sacrificial lamb NATO is using for test of nerves.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 06:49pm
China said less than 10 years ago (in Pakistan's context) that we're not is the business of adopting any country. Pakistan should apply its mind & think.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 06:53pm
@Salvo, Entire NATO is at war because NATO weapons are at war. NATO is all about weapons otherwise their soldiers are quite ordinary.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 06:56pm
@Mubashir, If you think that this is between Russia and Ukraine then you are highly mistaken. Europe and the US are battle testing their advanced weapon systems and Intel using Ukraine as testing ground and gun fodder. Their highly experienced mercenaries are in there too. BTW Russia is not sending in its best troops, what to say of the 2million that are on standby.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 21, 2022 06:57pm
@DO MORE, Approximately true. It is a proxy war between neo-colonial world order and all those countries who can say Absolutely Not.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 06:59pm
@Ali(USA), "It’s because of Imran khan ‘s anti USA rhetoric and fake conspiracy theories." Over 80,000 lives lost and over $120billion economic losses that Pakistan suffered "Doing More" for the US is not rhetoric.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Aisha
Sep 21, 2022 07:23pm
@Salvo, The UN Charter prohibits any country to be illegaly attacked and invade, so Ukraine today, like Iraq in 2003, is illegal. Also any country can get help from another nation, if under attack. Russia being a permanent member of the UN Security Council ironically is violating the UN charter and at the same time accusing the West of aiding Ukraine. Whose in violation of International law is Russia, but whose obeying it is Ukraine. Kindly understand International law and Pakistan respects it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Sep 21, 2022 07:29pm
Russia must be creatively engaged by the world community , not shunned , if we are to avoid a full scale world war. This is the ideal time to talk to Mr Putin, when the world leaders are gathered at the UN. They can arrange an online summit to address Russian concerns and reach some compromise solution that brings back peace .
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Sep 21, 2022 08:29pm
Mobilization will be unpopular - especially since the bad news about Ukraine has finally started to leak to the Russian public.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...
Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...