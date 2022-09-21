DAWN.COM Logo

Police assistant killed as protests break out in Iran over woman’s death

Reuters Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 03:31pm
<p>A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on Tuesday. — AFP</p>

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on Tuesday. — AFP

A police assistant was killed as protests raged for a fourth straight day across Iran on Tuesday and authorities said three people had been killed during unrest over the death of a young woman in police custody.

The death last week of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by morality police for “unsuitable attire” unleashed a flood of simmering anger over numerous issues including rights, security and an economy reeling from international sanctions.

It is some of Iran’s worst unrest since street clashes last year over water shortages. The Iranian government accuses foreign agents and unspecified terrorists of instigating the violence.

The official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday that four Iranian police officers were injured and one “police assistant” died from injuries on Tuesday in the southern city of Shiraz following violent protests.

“On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz,” IRNA said.

Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on Tuesday, according to an official quoted by IRNA.

In an apparent effort to defuse tensions, an aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei paid condolences to Amini’s family, saying that Khamenei was affected and pained by her death.

“All institutions will take action to defend the rights that were violated,” Khamenei’s representative in the Kurdistan province, Abdolreza Pourzahabi, said while visiting Amini’s family home in Kurdistan province, state media reported.

“As I promised to the family of Ms Amini, I will also follow up the issue of her death until the final result,” Pourzahabi said.

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a bin burning in the middle of an intersection during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran on Tuesday. — AFP
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows a bin burning in the middle of an intersection during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran on Tuesday. — AFP

Amini fell into a coma and died while waiting with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic Republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.

Her father said she had no health problems and that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody and holds the police responsible for her death.

Demonstrations broke out in Kurdistan and spread on Monday and Tuesday to several other provinces in northwestern Iran.

Late on Tuesday, state media reported “limited rallies” in several cities where it said demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans, threw rocks at police vehicles and damaged public property.

Videos posted on social media websites on Tuesday purported to show demonstrations in provinces across Iran, including several regions that had so far been untouched by the unrest.

Reuters could not independently verify those videos.

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran, Iran on Monday. — AFP
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran on Monday. — AFP

The deadliest unrest has taken place in the Kurdistan region, where state officials and activist websites have reported at least three people killed.

Kurdish human rights group Hengaw said the three people who died were killed on Monday when security forces opened fire.

The governor of Kurdistan province said the deaths were suspicious and blamed unspecified terrorist groups.

“A citizen of (the city of) Divandarreh was killed with a weapon that isn’t used by the armed forces. Terrorist groups are looking to kill,” Esmail Zarei Koosha said in comments reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri accused foreign agents of fomenting the violence in the country’s capital. He said citizens of three foreign countries were arrested during gatherings overnight.

‘Amini, rest in peace’

The protests, sparked by Amini’s death, have “shed light on the groundswell of issues that ordinary Iranians face every day related to security, freedom”, said Sanam Vakil of the Chatham House think-tank.

“I don’t think this is an existential challenge to the regime … because the system in Iran has a monopoly of force, a well-honed security strategy that it is already implementing,” she added.

Protesters marched through Tehran’s Grand Bazaar on Monday chanting “Mahsa Amini, Rest in Peace”, according to a video posted by the widely followed 1500tasvir Twitter account, which publishes footage it says it receives from the public.

In one large protest in Tehran, a crowd of demonstrators wearing black shouted, “Oh the day when we will be armed”, according to another video posted by 1500tasvir overnight.

Reuters was unable to verify the videos.

Protesters took to the streets elsewhere in Tehran chanting anti-Khamenei slogans and police fired tear gas to disperse them, the semi-official Fars news agency reported in a rare admission by state-affiliated media of the scale of unrest.

Activist social media accounts including 1500tasvir said the demonstrations had spread to multiple areas across northwestern and central Iran such as Tabriz, Arak and Isfahan.

Hengaw said there were protests in 13 cities on Monday and that 250 people had been arrested.

Reuters could not independently verify those reports.

Protests also broke out in other countries as a show of solidarity.

Demonstrators cut their hair during a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, September 19. — Reuters
Demonstrators cut their hair during a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, September 19. — Reuters

People attend a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Toronto, Canada, September 19. — Reuters
People attend a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Toronto, Canada, September 19. — Reuters

Saleem
Sep 21, 2022 11:50am
Request the women folk of Iran to strictly adhere to Islam in all their thoughts and actions.
Reply Recommend 0
NYS
Sep 21, 2022 12:00pm
Iranian are contemplating more rigid than Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:09pm
@Saleem, How will you control their thoughts ?
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:10pm
Very sad event - untimely death of a young woman. Some reasons are still unknown.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:13pm
Molarity Police should be abolished. All schools of thought & political groups in Iran should demand its abolishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:20pm
One cannot be make pious by force. This is what the Iranian fundamentalists trying to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 12:21pm
After committing the crime, the Iranian officials blaming unknown foreign agents. Shameful act.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Sep 21, 2022 12:22pm
Good to see even in repressed society like Iran, women are standing up for their rights unlike in Pakistan where a social media influencer got molested by 400 mob, or everyday minor girls abuse ..but still the exPM, police chief indulge in victim blaming and reporters question their soccer girls on choice of shorts!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2022 12:24pm
Iran is moving to the stone age
Reply Recommend 0
A.
Sep 21, 2022 12:46pm
Someone hijacking this incident. Using a death to their advantage.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:56pm
@Saleem, Why? We are told that true Islam gives women freedom to express themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Sep 21, 2022 12:59pm
Thios just goes to show that the Ayatollahs of Iran think so little of the feelings and thought processes of their own people that they blame any and every push-back against their regressive and often brutal system on "foreign agents". Laughable if it were not so serious.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid Faisal
Sep 21, 2022 01:02pm
Are the people in Arab World living in 14th Century these days.
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Sep 21, 2022 01:06pm
Knee jerk reaction by Mullahs. Time they climbed down from their tree.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 21, 2022 01:23pm
These people should consider themselves lucky that the still live in a tolerant society, which does allow them freedom to protest and let their voiced be heard, photographed and even interviewed by foreign press. It is the law in Iran. Try doing that in Dubai or Bahrain or in Saudi Arabia and you will vanish without trace, tortured or worse. Protests are simply not allowed there. We all know what happened to Saudi activist who tried to flee abroad or protested against Female driving ban.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Sep 21, 2022 01:31pm
In other words, the punishment for not wearing a hijab in Iran is death.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:39pm
Three external alphabet agencies are orchestrating this...
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:43pm
US and Israel are trying to destabilize Iran's government and social order in whatever way possible.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 21, 2022 01:50pm
The Iranian government accuses foreign agents and unspecified terrorists of instigating the violence while, it was the Irani Police that caused the death of a young lady by excessive torture, just for exposing a portion of her hair on head!
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 21, 2022 01:55pm
@Sheila Kijawani, " social media influencer got molested by 400 mob" Rumors and hype!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Sep 21, 2022 02:06pm
Theocracy should be shunned in 21st century
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Sep 21, 2022 02:06pm
Persian civilisation has regressed under theocracy. Iranians should connect with their Parsi roots.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach baat
Sep 21, 2022 02:28pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, That's hypocrisy. Same incident about hijab in india and there was an exact opposite comment made.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 21, 2022 02:42pm
And if these protestors were given the choice between living in Bahrain, Iran or Saudi Arabia, they would most likely choose to live in Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 21, 2022 02:44pm
You cannot protect hijab by oppression.
Reply Recommend 0
Haque
Sep 21, 2022 03:03pm
Iranian mullahs live in 6th century.
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Sep 21, 2022 03:14pm
@Saleem, mullah category thinking
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Sep 21, 2022 03:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, not only Iran, all Islamic countries already in Stone Age
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 21, 2022 03:21pm
The inhuman, backward,out of time, out of touch mullah regime has destroyed a beautiful country.
Reply Recommend 0

